Al-Maliki: The loser in the elections has an opportunity to review himself

December 14, 2023

Baghdad/Al-Masala Al-Hadath: The head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said that the loser in the elections has an opportunity to review himself, indicating that boycotting the elections will not benefit the boycotters.

Al-Masalla publishes snapshots of Al-Maliki’s meeting during a televised dialogue:

– Dissolving the provincial councils was a mistake and a violation of the constitution

I call on all citizens to express their legal and moral duty to participate widely in the elections

– All political parties and forces are enthusiastic about holding local elections

The previous election law does not have any legal background

The elections will witness a wide and excellent turnout

Everyone realized the importance of elections, and we have no choice but the ballot box

The rule of law will be number one in the election results

Boycotting the elections will not benefit the boycotters

There is no way to remove corruption and corrupt people except through elections

The ballot box is the decisive arbiter between corruption and the war on it

Targeting the rule of law is evidence that it exists and is strong

The attack on the electoral propaganda of the State of Law candidates has benefited us

– There is no justification for tearing down banners of State of Law candidates

If the provincial council elections are successful, it will reflect positively on the upcoming parliamentary elections

– All the lists and blocs have decided and are convinced of the necessity of the existence of local councils

The loser in the elections has an opportunity to review himself and his giving

Our program focuses on all governorates, despite the differences in our strength from one governorate to another

We help everyone to stay away from everything that fails. Our bet is on the success of the provincial councils

Corruption, negligence, or orientation towards personal interest will fail the provincial councils’ experience

– Naming the Speaker of Parliament is a matter that concerns our Sunni brothers

We will not be an obstacle to anyone nominated by the Sunni component for the position of Speaker of Parliament

We want a speaker of parliament who believes in the Iraqi state, is non-sectarian, and does not have any external extension

– Hamas whitewashed the face of Arabs and Muslims by resisting aggression

The Americans are trying on a daily basis to control the “Israel” movement and its crimes against the Palestinians

Iraq was distinguished by its popular and governmental stance towards the Palestinian issue

The power of decision overcomes all obstacles to implement the national will

Obelisk – follow-up – agencies

