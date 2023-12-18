Alan Wake 2 received a Czech localization

#Alan #Wake #received #Czech #localization

The survival horror Alan Wake 2, released at the end of October, saw the release of the Czech localization in the form of subtitles today. Behind the Czech is an experienced translator with the nickname Luc2as, who in the past brought unofficial localizations to a whole range of games. Because it this is a community translationso only PC players (Epic Games Store) can enjoy the game in Czech.

“Greetings! We have a small pre-Christmas gift for you – the translation of Alan Wake 2 is complete. Now a bit about the translation – Texts: We used the original texts and nomenclature of Alan Wake 1 (with one exception). Songs: Those that you encounter through the game are translated, those that can be played on the radio are left in the original, according to the other languages ​​(with one exception). A sample from the musical “Herald of darkness” was placed on the translation profile. Rhymes and poems: translated into the Czech language with rhymes. Chapter titles: The chapter titles are kept in the original in Eng.

The author of the translation further states that players may occasionally encounter desynchronization of subtitles and incorrect subtitles in New Game+ mode. Some of the bugs should be fixed in the next update. You speak Czech you can download for free on the website Prekladyher.eu. Our review will offer you more detailed information about the game itself.