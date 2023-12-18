Alan Wake 2 received a Czech localization

#Alan #Wake #received #Czech #localization

The survival horror Alan Wake 2, released at the end of October, saw the release of the Czech localization in the form of subtitles today. Behind the Czech is an experienced translator with the nickname Luc2as, who in the past brought unofficial localizations to a whole range of games. Because it this is a community translationso only PC players (Epic Games Store) can enjoy the game in Czech.

“Greetings! We have a small pre-Christmas gift for you – the translation of Alan Wake 2 is complete. Now a bit about the translation – Texts: We used the original texts and nomenclature of Alan Wake 1 (with one exception). Songs: Those that you encounter through the game are translated, those that can be played on the radio are left in the original, according to the other languages ​​(with one exception). A sample from the musical “Herald of darkness” was placed on the translation profile. Rhymes and poems: translated into the Czech language with rhymes. Chapter titles: The chapter titles are kept in the original in Eng.

The author of the translation further states that players may occasionally encounter desynchronization of subtitles and incorrect subtitles in New Game+ mode. Some of the bugs should be fixed in the next update. You speak Czech you can download for free on the website Prekladyher.eu. Our review will offer you more detailed information about the game itself.

Also Read:  Today's History: Two NASA twin planes were destroyed when they hit the moon

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series
Posted on
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
So now! Kroos thinks about sensational DFB comeback | Sports
Posted on
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
«Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid”- Corriere.it
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News