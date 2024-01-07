alarm for young people and people with low incomes

#alarm #young #people #people #incomes

Buy now, pay later. The model of small payments in installments, mostly online, is also spreading more and more in Europe, after the boom in the United States. Shaking up a struggling credit market as central banks raise interest rates. Small sums, perhaps to purchase gifts, as in the last Christmas period (a record for this form of payment), with the mediation of a platform or a financial company.

Shopping a rate, boom sul web

This sends all the money to the seller, in advance, and then requests it back from the buyer in multiple payments (usually three or four), but mostly without interest (while the seller pays the commissions). An apparently very advantageous formula for customers, which however has alarmed the supervisory authorities and central banks of both the Old Continent and America. In fact, there is a fear that the ease and speed of the system in granting these small loans, even if of very limited amounts, will lead to heavy debt for young people and people on low incomes and with little education. These are, in fact, the categories that are using the service the most.

NEW HABITS ON THE WEB

The amounts are often divided into very small sums, but the sum of the various installments for purchases, mostly made online, can reach an amount that is difficult to repay at the end of the month. Hence larger commissions and expenses to be paid, or in some cases, even insolvencies. From 2019 to today, the “buy now, pay later” phenomenon has grown to such an extent that, according to the Bank for International Settlements, it generates a turnover of over 300 billion dollars around the world. A six-fold increase in value in just a handful of years. Sweden and Australia are the most widespread markets, then there are the United States, Great Britain and China. According to Floa, a company of the BNP Paribas group and an operator active in the sector of these payments, 43% of Europeans have already made a purchase using this method. In Italy, between 2021 and 2022, the number of users who paid in this way increased by 22%. And there is still room for maneuver. In fact, according to Floa, the segment “still has growth potential in the Italian market, given that 31% of the country’s citizens (almost one in three) use this payment solution occasionally”. Our country, on the other hand, is among the most digital in Europe, with one user of web services doing so frequently for every five inhabitants. The frequency of online purchases has grown especially in the last two-three years, taking into account the effects of the pandemic and following new international payment trends.

RESEARCH

Research conducted by Floa with the consultancy and big data company Kantar highlights in particular how Italian consumers are not satisfied with the most popular online purchasing methods. Here the new payment solutions, especially for those who cannot afford too many immediate expenses, but still don’t want to give up some purchases, are increasingly attractive. The United States authorities still have the nightmare of so-called “subprime” mortgages and excessive debt on the part of those who cannot afford it. That is, what then triggered the great global economic crisis of 2007/2008.

A season, that of easy debt at the beginning of the 2000s, which the USA tried in every way to put behind it, with a vast series of rules on loans, mortgages and credit cards. In this case the phenomenon is not of that magnitude and does not have the same risks, but there are now fears that many rules introduced in recent years could be de facto circumvented. An analyst from the financial company Wells Fargo has already spoken of “phantom debt” and the US consumer office is carrying out a series of investigations, after having noticed that the default rates are far higher than those of consumer credit and compared to other forms of financing.

THE FEARS

In Europe, the Bank of Italy had already reported possible critical issues last year and recently the Bank of Ireland launched a series of warnings to consumers. Not only that, a specific EU directive launched last October and which will be gradually implemented over the next few years, aims to extend customer protections to avoid finding themselves insolvent even after payments of this type. The Bank for International Settlements, in addition to further recommending transparency and increasing information available to consumers, asked for the monitoring of financial platforms.

Faced with the multiplication of insolvencies, they could in fact end up in trouble, endangering the stability of the international economic system. Hi-tech financial platforms and services (the so-called “fintech” sector), according to the BRI, were created with the use of risk capital and still struggle to be profitable, despite the commissions collected being higher than those of the online sales or credit cards. Those who sell, especially online, however, seem to want to bear these costs because with “buy now, pay later” the base of customers who otherwise would not be able to afford the good or service purchased is increased, also taking advantage of the fact that online purchases they are quicker and simpler.

