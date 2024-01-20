Alarm in Italy, the news worries motorists: this was not needed

#Alarm #Italy #news #worries #motorists #needed

Italian motorists have just received some very worrying news: no one expected it.

Italian motorists are always on the alert, given that from time to time they unfortunately have to deal with bad news that inevitably turns plans upside down. In fact, it is not uncommon for them to be introduced changes to the Highway Code or that you find yourself having to pay more than before for some bureaucratic requirement.

The latest news seriously worries Italian motorists – Photo Canva (Flopgear.it)

Another aspect that always worries car owners a lot is undoubtedly the price of petrol. For a good part of 2023, Italian motorists have tried to bear the brunt of the continuous increases in the cost of fuel. Constant increases between August and September they had brought the price of petrol above 2 euros per litre: a situation that was literally bringing drivers to their knees.

Fortunately, from September onwards the price of petrol and diesel has progressively fallen. The downward trend lasted practically until Christmas: many hoped that this decline would be confirmed with the new year, but the reality seems to be very different. As also reported by the Moto.it website, in fact, in recent days average fuel prices have started to rise again, even if only slightly. Just go to any petrol station to realize the slight increase in the cost of petrol, especially in self-service mode.

Alarm in Italy, prices rising: the data are worrying

The cause of these new increases is most likely to be found in what is happening in the Middle East, with the increasingly bloody bombings in Gaza and reprisals against the Houthis – Yemen’s Shiite armed forces blamed for attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea – by the US and England.

The price of petrol is increasing: all the data – Photo Canva (Flopgear.it)

Taking a look at the data provided by the managers to the Mimit Price Observatory, you can easily see how the cost of petrol has increased compared to a few weeks ago. Currently the average price of self-service petrol is 1.778 euros per litrewhile in the previous survey it stopped at 1.775 euros per litre.

Depending on the different companies, the price can fluctuate from 1,764 to 1,790 euros per litre: for unbranded distributors the average price is 1,769 euros per litre. And what about the price of petrol served? Also in this case there is a slight increase in price: compared to the last survey the cost went from 1.916 to 1.917 euros per litre. Minimal increases but which still raise fears of a new season of strong increases.