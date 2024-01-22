Alarm signal raised by doctors for parents: Stop using veterinary substances on children – News on sources

#Alarm #signal #raised #doctors #parents #Stop #veterinary #substances #children #News #sources

Alarm signal from doctors for parents: Stop using veterinary substances on children

In addition to the three-year-old girl who was washed on the head with an extremely strong insecticide for veterinary use, 11 other children arrived, in the last two months (December 2023 – January 2024), at the “St. Maria” from Iasi, seriously intoxicated with such substances, reports Adevarul.

Doctors are sounding the alarm about the alarming increase in the number of children intoxicated with such substances.

In the last two months, at the Children’s Hospital “St. Maria” from Iasi, another 11 children seriously intoxicated with such substances were treated.

The four-year-old girl who only inhaled vapors from the highly toxic substance is out of danger, but her sister, a year younger, who was washed on the head with the veterinary insecticide, is in a very serious condition, they say the doctors from Iași.

“The prognosis is extremely reserved for this patient. In fact, from December 2023 until now (ed. January 2024), we have 11 cases of poisoning with such substances. I want to warn parents and sound a big alarm: stop using veterinary substances for children. There are substances for lice, for scabies in human pharmacies. Even if the leaflets of these veterinary substances do not say that they are highly toxic, the risk of death for both the child and the adult is very high”, emphasizes Dr. Cătălina Ionescu, spokesperson of the Children’s Hospital “St. Maria” from Iasi.

Specialists say that the substance blocks a series of reactions in the body, which are responsible for the normal functioning of the nervous system and can cause an uncontrolled increase in blood pressure or a drop in blood sugar.

At the same time, Iași doctors say that in other university centers there were cases where children could no longer be saved. For example, in 2023, a five-year-old girl from Tăndărei died of this cause – poisoning with veterinary substances.

On Tuesday afternoon, January 16, 2023, the two little girls from the town of Goești, the Lungani commune of Ieși, felt sick shortly after a particularly toxic substance was sprayed in the room – Diazinon, an antiparasitic insecticide used for horses, sheep or pigs. Moreover, the three-year-old girl was washed on her head with the same type of insecticide. A short time later, the two little girls were found unconscious.

In Romania there is no law regulating the sale of toxic substances for veterinary use except in two situations: when we are talking about psychotropic and narcotic products. Otherwise, everything is sold freely and to anyone. It is the reason why we are dealing with cases of poisoning and even death.