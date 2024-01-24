“Alarming rise” in measles cases in Europe and declaration of “national incident” in the United Kingdom

#Alarming #rise #measles #cases #Europe #declaration #national #incident #United #Kingdom

This article was originally published in English

With a “national incident” of measles in the UK, what is the situation in Europe?

Europe is experiencing an “alarming rise” in measles cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday, with a more than 30-fold increase across the region by 2023.

More than 30,000 measles cases were reported by 40 of the 53 member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) European region between January and October last year, up from 941 cases in 2022.

Added to the increase in the number of cases is the hospitalization of 21,000 people and five deaths related to measles.

According to the WHO, this upward trend is expected to continue if urgent measures are not taken to prevent further spread.

The UK health agency has already declared a “national incident” over an outbreak in central England.

The virus virtually disappeared in Europe during COVID-19 lockdowns, but “the overall number of measles cases in the EU/EEA has been increasing steadily since June 2023,” says the European Center for Prevention and Control. of Diseases (ECDC) in its latest weekly threat report.

Along with the United Kingdom, Romania is on red alert. Last December, the country’s Ministry of Health declared a national measles epidemic after a worrying increase in cases and a high number of hospitalizations among infected children.

Since the announcement, four unvaccinated people – three infants and one adult – have died from measles, according to local media and the National Institute of Public Health. The latter confirmed 2,805 cases of the virus in Romania last year.

Austria has been fighting measles since the beginning of 2023, with almost 200 cases registered through the epidemiological notification system.

In France, a measles outbreak began at a school in the southeastern commune of Guilherand-Granges in September. In mid-November they had confirmed 64 casestwo of whom had to be hospitalized, reported the regional health agency.

Germany registered 57 cases last year, a figure higher than that of 2022 but lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Measles vaccination coverage in Europe

According to the ECDC, more measles cases are expected in most EU/EEA countries as vaccination coverage is “suboptimal”. WHO Europe, for its part, warns that the resurgence of the virus is largely attributed to the decline in vaccination coverage.

Average vaccination coverage in the EU/EEA has been declining since 2020. The latest ECDC data shows that second dose coverage in 2022 stood at around 89.7%.

Hungary (99%), Slovakia and Portugal (96%) are the EU countries with the highest levels of measles vaccination, while Estonia (68%) and Romania (71%) have the lowest levels.

Health authorities in the United Kingdom warned last Friday that the rebound recorded in the West Midlands could spread to other cities if urgent measures are not taken to increase vaccination.

According to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), as of last Thursday, 216 cases of measles and 103 probable cases had been confirmed in the West Midlands since October 2023, the majority in children under 10 years of age.

“With vaccine uptake so low in some communities, there is now a very real risk of seeing the virus spread to other towns and cities,” said UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harries.

Harries stressed the importance of receiving two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for lifelong protection, adding that “it’s never too late to catch up.”

“Children who contract measles can be very unwell and some will suffer life-changing complications. The best way for parents to protect their children from measles is the MMR vaccine,” Harries said.

Siddhartha Datta, WHO regional immunization advisor for Europe, agrees. “The measles vaccines we have are safe and effective. They have been used for years and have been able to prevent many deaths and illnesses in the European region,” he explained at a press conference last week.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to the WHO, and “can cause serious illness, complications and even death.”

The virus is more common in children. Symptoms may include high fever, cough, runny nose, and rash.

The two doses of the MMR vaccine are a 96% effective against measles, according to the Vaccine Knowledge Project, managed by the Oxford Vaccine Group.

