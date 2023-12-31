Alarming rise in STIs in Thailand

#Alarming #rise #STIs #Thailand

Health authorities in Thailand have issued an alert after seeing higher rates of syphilis and gonorrhea among young people.

After chairing a recent meeting of the National Committee on Communicable Diseases, Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said:

“The syphilis infection rate increased from 11 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 18.6 per 100,000 people in 2022, with young people driving most of this increase.”

The congenital syphilis infection rate increased from 25.1 per 100,000 newborns to 98.2 per 100,000 during the same period.

Alarmed by the growing number of infections, the ministry will organize campaigns to allow people infected with syphilis, gonorrhea and congenital syphilis to access treatment, he said.

The ministry aims to reduce the infection rate to 1 per 100,000 people by 2030, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The goal is to end the spread of dangerous sexually transmitted diseases within the next seven years.

Controlling the spread of STIs from foreign visitors

The ministry also approved two draft regulations aimed at strengthening its capacity to control the spread of communicable diseases by foreign visitors.

This includes reporting on the date, time and location of vehicles arriving at immigration checkpoints by air, land and sea.

Dr Cholnan added that the ministry would also continue to provide advice on the prevention and control of sexually transmitted diseases, including monkeypox and HIV/AIDS.

Other diseases

The ministry will also continue its campaigns against diseases transmitted by insects, such as dengue, Zika virus and chikungunya.

Authorities are also responding to the increase in whooping cough infections in the three provinces bordering Malaysia in the south of the country: Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The ministry will provide more whooping cough vaccines to children aged 2 months to 7 years, as well as pregnant women.

These provinces are currently affected by significant flooding.

See: Floods in southern Thailand kill 12

