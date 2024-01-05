“Alarming”. Spain fears being overtaken by Portugal in GDP per capita in the coming decades

#Alarming #Spain #fears #overtaken #Portugal #GDP #capita #coming #decades

The Spanish economic press highlights that the economy of the “neighboring country” takes more than two decades to show “practically zero” growth in GDP per capita. According to the OECD, Portugal will surpass Spain in this indicator in 2060, a fact seen as alarming.

Portugal joins a group of eleven countries that, according to the latest OECD report on long-term economic forecasts, are expected to surpass Spain in GDP per capita in the coming decades.

The Spanish economic press highlights that the economy of the “neighboring country” takes more than two decades to show “practically zero” growth in GDP per capita: “The ever-eternal drama of productivity prevents Spaniards from enjoying greater economic prosperity” , laments El Economista.

The Spaniards highlight that the latest OECD report, which analyzes the evolution of GDP per capita in all countries of this organization, is still “alarming” in terms of the conclusions for the Spanish economy: “GDP per capita will stagnate in coming decades.”

Currently, Spain is in position 23 on the list. However, in 2060, the Spanish economy is expected to have a “constant decline” and will fall to position 34, equal to Romania in this indicator. “During these decades, Spain will be overtaken by Portugal, Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Turkey, Estonia, Greece and Latvia”, warns El Economista.