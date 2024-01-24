Alaska Airlines found “some screws loose on many” Boeing 737 Max 9

#Alaska #Airlines #screws #loose #Boeing #Max

The company’s CEO says he is “more than frustrated and disillusioned” by the incident

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci revealed that the airline found “some screws loose on many” Boeing 737 Max 9s during an interview with “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

This was the CEO’s first interview since a door lock on one of his Max 9 planes came loose from the side of the fuselage, just minutes after a flight between Portland, Oregon, and Ontario, California, took off, forcing the pilot making an emergency landing.

“I’m more than frustrated and disappointed. I’m angry. This happened to Alaska Airlines. It happened to our passengers and it happened to our staff,” Minicucci said, according to excerpts released before the interview was broadcast.

“Boeing is better than this. Flight 1282 should never have happened,” he added.

The company announced Tuesday that Boeing’s 737 factory will make what the company calls a “quality turnaround” at the Renton, Washington, facility on Thursday.

“During the session, production, delivery and support teams will take a one-day break so employees can participate in quality-focused work sessions. This is part of the immediate quality measures recently shared by the CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal,” the company said in a statement.

The internal notice that Boeing sent to employees indicates that the 737 shutdown is the first of several that will be carried out at the company’s facilities.

NBC asked Minicucci whether Boeing has a quality control problem that extends beyond a single plane.

“I think this is the question at hand, which is, what is Boeing going to do differently in its quality program to make sure that when we receive an airplane, it is at the highest level of excellence and is That’s what has to be different from now on”, he stated.

The official also added that the company is adding its own additional oversight to the aircraft manufacturer’s production line.

On Sunday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) urged airlines to inspect so-called door latches on an earlier version of Boeing 737 planes. Following recent inspections of the new Max 9s, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines found screws loose.

The FAA opened a formal investigation into Boeing’s quality control about two weeks ago. The agency said it was continuing to analyze data gathered from inspections of 40 sample planes as it considered how to determine whether the planes were safe to fly again. Minicucci mentioned in the interview that inspections take around 10 hours per door.

In a statement, Stan Deal, chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We have disappointed our airline customers and deeply regret the significant disruption we have caused to these airlines, their employees and their passengers. We are adopting a comprehensive plan to return these aircraft to safety and improve our quality and delivery performance. We will follow the FAA’s lead and support our customers at every stage of the process.”

The CEO of United Airlines, one of the biggest customers of Boeing jets, also expressed his frustration with the company.

“I’m disappointed because…this continues to happen at Boeing. This is nothing new,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a Tuesday interview with CNBC. “We need Boeing to be successful. But they have had these consistent manufacturing challenges. They need to take action.”

NBC said Minicucci told the network that Alaska Airlines would continue to fly an all-Boeing fleet. In contrast, United appeared more insecure about its relationship with Boeing.

United has 79 of the Max 9s, more than any other airline, and had initially scheduled about 8,000 flights with the plane this month before the incident, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. Boeing’s future is uncertain regarding orders for the 737 Max 10, a newer, larger and more expensive version of the 737 Max that has not yet been certified by the FAA.

“I think the Max 9 shutdown was probably the final straw for us,” Kirby said. “Let’s build a plan that doesn’t include the Max 10.”

*Chris Isidore and Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.