Albert Heijn will stop selling tobacco in January | Economy

Dec 28, 2023 at 12:25 Update: 7 minutes ago

From January 1, you can no longer buy cigarettes and other tobacco products at Albert Heijn. Although tobacco sales at supermarkets are only prohibited on July 1, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands will stop selling it six months earlier.

From July next year you can only buy cigarettes and other smoking products at gas stations and tobacconists. From 2030, even sales at petrol stations will be prohibited. With this policy, the government is trying to discourage smoking as much as possible. Several measures have been taken in recent years to achieve this.

On July 1, Albert Heijn stopped selling smoking products online. Now it’s the shops’ turn. On January 1, not only will the sale of tobacco be stopped, but also the sale of all related items, such as vapes. The supermarket chain says it is anticipating the legislation because it wants to help customers with a healthier lifestyle.

However, the Albert Heijn around the corner may still sell cigarettes after January 1. Some branches are franchise stores. This means that those stores are run by independent entrepreneurs. They can decide for themselves whether they will stop selling tobacco in January, or whether they will wait until July. The same applies to petrol stations with an AH to go.

Albert Heijn is not the first supermarket chain in the Netherlands to stop selling tobacco. Lidl stopped selling cigarettes completely in 2021.

