Albrandswaards Dagblad | More girls and young women in emergency rooms after suicide attempts

#Albrandswaards #Dagblad #girls #young #women #emergency #rooms #suicide #attempts

Emergency departments are increasingly seeing teenage girls and young women (up to 30 years old) who have seriously injured themselves or attempted suicide. The number of people admitted to the emergency room due to ‘self-inflicted injuries’ increased by 50 percent in ten years, reports de Volkskrant.

This is evident from an analysis by VeiligheidNL at the request of the 113 Suicide Prevention Foundation. In total, this represents an increase from approximately 4,000 young women in 2013 to 6,000 in 2022. There was no increase or decrease for (young) men and women over 30. “This is an alarm signal that some young people are doing so badly that they are taking action,” says Amsterdam professor of child and adolescent psychiatry Arne Popma about the research, which he believes is well put together. “Unfortunately, the figures fit a trend,” he says in the newspaper.

There have been concerns about the mental health of young people, especially girls and young women, for some time. Almost half (47 percent) of girls in secondary school worry a lot, are easily anxious and often feel unhappy, according to research by Utrecht University and Trimbos this summer. This applied to 14 percent of boys. The National Poisons Information Center also released disturbing figures this summer. The number of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 who deliberately overdose on medication (such as painkillers) has increased sharply in the past two years.

By: ANP