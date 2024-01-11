Alcaraz, against Gasquet on his return to the Australian Open

#Alcaraz #Gasquet #return #Australian #Open

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his third participation in the Richard Gasquet Australian Open. The French veteran, 37 years old and 76th in the world, will be the rival he will meet in the first round of the 20-year-old Spaniard and number two, who could only meet number one, Novak Djokovic, in a hypothetical final. Carlitos surpassed the Frenchman when the two met three seasons ago in Umag, on clay (double 6-2).

Alcaraz missed the 2022 edition due to injury, so he faces this challenge with great enthusiasm. On his way, if he advances, would be, by ranking, the British Daniel Evans in the second round, the Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the third, the American Tommy Paul in the second round, the German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals, before of the title match against Djokovic. The Serbian, for his part, will begin his journey against a rival from the previous or second round. Then Alexey Popyrin, Tomás Martín Etcheverry, Ben Shelton, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner would wait for him, before that possible dream duel against Alcaraz.

The Murcian, who has spent most of the preseason at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in Villena, played an exhibition match against Djokovic in Abu Dhabi and another against Roberto Bautista in Murcia, both of which ended with victory. Already in Melbourne, he lost another against the Australian Álex de Minaur on Wednesday and this Friday he will play the last one against the Norwegian Casper Ruud. In the capital of Victoria he is accompanied as coach by Samuel López, coach of the still injured Pablo Carreño, since Juan Carlos Ferrero is recovering at home from knee surgery.

In a draw with a few players who entered with a protected ranking, there are interesting duels at the first opportunity, such as the one between the Italian Matteo Berrettini and the Greek Tsitsipas, the Australian Álex de Miñaur and the Canadian Milos Raonic and another tennis player from this country, Felix Auger-Aliassime, against the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

The rest of Spaniards

As for the other tennis players of the Armada, the other great asset, number 23 in the classification, Alejandro Davidovich, will start against the Frenchman Constant Lestienne, Roberto Bautista will play against the American Shelton, Roberto Carballés, against the Croatian Borna Gojo , Bernabé Zapata, against the Czech Jiri Lehecka, Jaume Munar will face the Russian Alexander Shevchenko and Albert Ramos, with Ruud.

