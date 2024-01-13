Alcaraz and his generation challenge the Djokovic Era at the Australian Open

#Alcaraz #generation #challenge #Djokovic #Era #Australian #Open

Time passes and it will be the first time in this century without Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in the Australian Open draw. Federer hung up his racket in September 2022 at the conclusion of the Laver Cup. His last match was playing a doubles with Nadal.

In the case of Rafa he returned to the competition in Brisbane, but a muscle micro-tear has prevented him from being in the first major event on the calendar.

While the Spaniard debates a possible retirement at 37 years old, Novak Djokovicjust one year younger than him, is still willing to break all tennis records.

Novak Djokovic: “I know I am capable of winning the ‘Golden Slam'”

Last season he fell one title short of completing the Grand Slam for the fourth time in his career. The tennis player who in January 2023 returned to Melbourne with emotional doubts – he was deported in 2022 for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus – and was with 21 great wounds, boasts today of 24 and rising.

The Margaret Court Numbers

Nole aspires to break the tie for the ‘majors’ record that she shares with Margaret Court, a local player who gives her name to the second center of the tournament.

Court remains the most successful tennis player in the Open. He won 11 times, compared to 10 for the Serbianwho has recovered from the discomfort in his right wrist that affected his participation in the second edition of the United Cup.

Djokovic, who made his debut in the record in 2008, has decided in its favor 10 of the last 16 editions. Names like Nadal (2009 and 2022) and the Swiss Federer (2010, 2017 and 2018) and Stan Wawrinka (2014) slipped in between.

In the men’s category, only Rafa has dominated more in one of the relevant stages of racket sport.

The Manacorí lifted the Musketeers Cup up to 14 times, which earned him the opportunity for the organization to make a life-size copy, which is exhibited in the museum of his academy in Manacor..

One piece of information shows that Novak lives in eternal youth. Since he passed thirty, has added 12 grand crowns, four of them already over 35 years old.

The best player in history is only disturbed by the fact that he is away from his wife and children: “There is always a part of me that is the young man who loves tennis and knows everything about this sport, who gives his entire life for it. That guy still wants to continue. On the other hand, I am a father of two children and I am away from my family. Every time I travel for a long period of time it breaks my heart. I always think about how long I should play, how many tournaments and if it’s worth it”.

From Villena to Melbourne

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner present themselves as the Balkan’s two biggest rivals to maintain their dominance at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard and the Italian, who practiced together during the preseason at the Ferrero Tennis Academy in Villena, have traced their preparation and their first official tournament will be the major in the Antipodes.

Carlitos chose to play two exhibitions on the Open courts and Sinner went a little further to participate in the Kooyong Classic, which hosted the first Grand Slam until 1987..

The world number two, absent last year’s edition due to a muscle injury, has room to add on Australian soil before his particular tourmalet begins.

Starting in February, must go to defend the titles in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, in addition to the final in Rio de Janeiro and the semifinals in Miami.

Nadal is the only member of the Navy who can boast of having inscribed his name on the Norman Brookes trophy.

That is what Alcaraz aspires to, accompanied these days by Samuel López -Pablo Carreño’s coach- due to the absence of Juan Carlos Ferrero due to an arthroscopy on the knee.

Less Spaniards

In 2011, Spanish tennis placed 19 players in the individual draws: 13 men and six women.

This figure contrasts with the current edition in which there are 11 representatives, seven in the men’s draw and four in the women’s draw and after none of the nine national rackets in the qualifying round advanced to the third round of the qualifying phase. Since 1996 there has not been such a low participation record. Djokovic against the world.