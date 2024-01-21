Alcaraz – Kecmanovic: schedule, TV, where and how to watch the round of 16 of the Australian Open

#Alcaraz #Kecmanovic #schedule #watch #Australian #Open

Carlos Alcaraz is making steady progress in the 2024 Australian Open, a tournament to which he returns two years later after missing the last edition due to injury. The Spaniard, number two in the world, is already in the round of 16 of the first Grand Slam of the year, which he entered with hardly any wear and tear by beating Junchen Shang after the Chinese tennis player retired at the start of the third set. Carlitos’ next stop in Melbourne will be the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, whom he won the only time they faced each other, in 2022 at the Miami Masters 1,000. Below are all the details to follow the game.

Schedule: When is the Alcaraz – Kecmanovic of the Australian Open?

The Australian Open round of 16 match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Carlos Alcaraz has been scheduled for the first round of the night session this Monday, January 22 at the Rod Laver Arena. In this way, Kecmanovic-Alcaraz will be played no earlier than 09:00 Spanish time (19:00 local time), as long as the previous matches do not take longer than expected.

Television: How to watch the Alcaraz – Kecmanovic of the Australian Open?

The Kecmanovic-Alcaraz round of 16 match at the Australian Open can be followed live on television through Eurosport, the network that has the broadcasting rights in Spain, and also through Eurosport Player, with narration by Álvaro Benito and the comments of Álex Corretja.

Internet: Where to follow the Alcaraz – Kecmanovic of the Australian Open?

In AS you will also have extensive coverage of everything that happens in the match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. With us you will have the best live with the minute by minute and point by point of the match, the most impressive images and the videos with the most curious moments and the most outstanding points of the match, as well as the chronicle and statements of the protagonists, nothing more. finish the match, with the help of our special envoy to Melbourne, Nacho Albarrán.

