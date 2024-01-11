Alcaraz will debut with Richard Gasquet at the 2024 Australian Open

Richard Gasquet will be Carlos Alcaraz’s first rival at the 2024 Australian Open, while Novak Djokovic will debut against an opponent from the qualifying phase.

Alcaraz, who became the only great Spanish hope in Australia after the recent loss of his compatriot Rafael Nadal due to injury, could face the American Tommy Paul in a hypothetical round of 16, in the quarterfinals the German Alexander Zverev and in the semifinals the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

First he must overcome the veteran Gasquet, with whom he has only played once, in the 2021 Umag final, when he won by a resounding double 6-2. The Englishman Daniel Evans or the Italian Lorenzo Sonego await in the second round.

Djokovic defends crown for the first time without Nadal or Federer

For its part, Djokovic will kick off what will be his title defense in front of a tennis player from the previous one after luck was on his side in the draw celebration that took place in the main press room at Melbourne Park. In the second round they could face the winner of the Australian duel between the guest Marc Polmans and Alexei Popyrin.

The Serbian, who arrived in Melbourne with discomfort in the right wrist that diminished him during his defeat against the Australian Alex De Minaur (10) in the United Cup, he would meet in a hypothetical round of 16 with the American Ben Shelton (16), in the quarterfinals with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (7) and in the semifinals with the Italian Jannik Sinner (4).

It will be the first time in his career that the current champion does not have any of his main historical rivals, the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the Swiss Roger Federer, in the final draw of the Australian Open. The champion of ten editions of the Australian ‘major’ and 24 majors will have the opportunity to expand the difference in Grand Slam titles with respect to Nadal (22) and Federer (20).

Lestienne, Davidovich’s first rival

The second main Spanish hope, the man from Malaga Alejandro Davidovich will begin his adventure against the Frenchman Constant Lestienne and he could face the German Maximilian Marterer or the Portuguese Nuno Borges in the second round.

Regarding the rest of Spaniards, Roberto Bautista will face Ben SheltonRoberto Carballés with the Croatian Borna Gojo, Bernabé Zapata with the Czech Jiri Lehecka, Jaume Munar with the Russian Alexander Shevchenko and Albert Ramos with the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The Italian Jannik Sinner will start as possible alternatives to conquering Melbourne Park, who will make his debut against the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will face a tennis player from the previous round, the Russian Andrey Rublev, who will face the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild, and the German Alexander Zverev, who will start against his compatriot Dominik Koepfer.

