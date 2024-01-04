Alcohol with diabetes – allowed with the right measures

#Alcohol #diabetes #allowed #measures

  • 24vita
  • Nutrition

    • As of: January 4, 2024, 2:38 p.m

    Von: Jasmina Deshmeh

    PrintShare

    Alcohol and diabetes, do they go together? Yes, as long as those affected pay attention to handling it correctly. Otherwise, critical hypoglycemia can occur.

    After drinking beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks, blood sugar levels can drop sharply. Alcohol consumption can be dangerous if you have diabetes, especially in the evening. With a few precautionary measures, nothing stands in the way of occasional alcohol consumption, even if you have diabetes.

    This is how alcohol affects sugar metabolism

    The liver is our sugar store. After eating, excess sugar (glucose) goes directly into the organ, where it is converted into glucagon and serves as an energy reserve for the body. These sugar reserves are important for continually supplying the brain and muscles with energy. Normally, the liver continually releases tiny amounts of sugar into the blood. Alcohol inhibits this sugar release, warns German Diabetes Aid. If diabetes is treated with diabetes medications (anti-diabetics) or insulin, hypoglycemia can quickly occur with warning signs such as tremors, sweating and a racing heart.

    Don’t miss anything: You can find everything about health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

    The body would then normally respond by releasing more glucagon to increase blood sugar levels. If alcohol has been drunk, the liver is too busy breaking down the neurotoxin and the mechanism does not work. Particularly risky: Since the effect of alcohol on blood sugar levels lasts a long time, hypoglycemia often only occurs while you are sleeping.

    Also Read:  Toulouse residents of the year 2023: Professor Julien Mazières, specialist in lung cancer, is one of the most influential researchers in the world

    Even if you have diabetes, there’s nothing wrong with a glass of wine. In order to avoid hypoglycemia, there are a few things you need to keep in mind (symbolic image). © YAY Images/Imago

    Should I therefore avoid alcohol if I have diabetes?

    No, diabetics are also allowed to drink alcohol, say the experts German Diabetes Aid All clear. However, as for non-diabetics, the measure applies here. According to the recommendation of the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) Drink no more than ten grams and men a maximum of 20 grams of alcohol per day. This corresponds to around 250 milliliters of wine or half a liter of beer. In addition, alcohol should remain a luxury food and should not be on the table every day. Because basically there is no risk-free amount and alcohol as a cell poison can promote various diseases such as fatty liver, warns DGE.

    Alcohol in diabetes is something to keep in mind

    In addition, there are other rules for diabetics to follow in order to avoid hypoglycemia due to alcohol consumption. You should always combine the alcohol with a carbohydrate-containing meal, for example cheese and bread, and as a diabetic you should always have a small snack with you when celebrating. Furthermore:

    • Do not inject insulin for carbohydrates in alcoholic drinks
    • After consuming alcohol, check your blood sugar level; it should not be below 180 mg/dl before consuming
    • No alcohol after physical exertion/sport, as the body is then more sensitive to insulin. This also applies to extensive dancing
    • Avoid sugary alcoholic beverages, such as liqueurs and certain wines, as well as non-alcoholic beer
    Also Read:  Intense pulsed light, an essential technique in current aesthetic medicine thanks to the variety of its treatments and its benefits on the skin.

    If you have looked too deeply into the glass despite having diabetes, you should ask a sober person you trust to measure your blood sugar level. If the alcohol has caused acute hypoglycemia, even an emergency glucagon injection or a glucagon nasal spray will no longer help. In this case, an emergency doctor has to inject a sugar injection into the vein.

    When alcohol is taboo for diabetes

    There are exceptions when even moderate alcohol consumption is dangerous if you have diabetes. This applies to pregnancies and certain liver diseases such as liver cirrhosis, informs the German Liver Foundation. Diseases of the pancreas such as inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) should also be a reason to avoid alcohol completely. The same applies to people with diabetes-related nerve damage, impaired fat metabolism and an increased tendency to hypoglycemia.

    Healing fatty liver: Ten foods you should avoid

    View photo series

    This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team cannot answer individual questions about medical conditions.

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    RN7 – MAHAZENGY – A metal bridge to the rescue
    RN7 – MAHAZENGY – A metal bridge to the rescue
    Posted on
    The BAP Carrasco of the Peruvian Navy visits Chile on its trip to Antarctica
    The BAP Carrasco of the Peruvian Navy visits Chile on its trip to Antarctica
    Posted on
    The NATO-Ukraine Council: The issue of Ukraine’s air defense will be considered ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World
    The NATO-Ukraine Council: The issue of Ukraine’s air defense will be considered ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World
    Posted on
    A big name in the IT world has passed away
    A big name in the IT world has passed away
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News