Alcohol with diabetes – allowed with the right measures

#Alcohol #diabetes #allowed #measures

24vita

Nutrition

Von: Jasmina Deshmeh

PrintShare

Alcohol and diabetes, do they go together? Yes, as long as those affected pay attention to handling it correctly. Otherwise, critical hypoglycemia can occur.

After drinking beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks, blood sugar levels can drop sharply. Alcohol consumption can be dangerous if you have diabetes, especially in the evening. With a few precautionary measures, nothing stands in the way of occasional alcohol consumption, even if you have diabetes.

This is how alcohol affects sugar metabolism

The liver is our sugar store. After eating, excess sugar (glucose) goes directly into the organ, where it is converted into glucagon and serves as an energy reserve for the body. These sugar reserves are important for continually supplying the brain and muscles with energy. Normally, the liver continually releases tiny amounts of sugar into the blood. Alcohol inhibits this sugar release, warns German Diabetes Aid. If diabetes is treated with diabetes medications (anti-diabetics) or insulin, hypoglycemia can quickly occur with warning signs such as tremors, sweating and a racing heart.

Don’t miss anything: You can find everything about health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

The body would then normally respond by releasing more glucagon to increase blood sugar levels. If alcohol has been drunk, the liver is too busy breaking down the neurotoxin and the mechanism does not work. Particularly risky: Since the effect of alcohol on blood sugar levels lasts a long time, hypoglycemia often only occurs while you are sleeping.

Even if you have diabetes, there’s nothing wrong with a glass of wine. In order to avoid hypoglycemia, there are a few things you need to keep in mind (symbolic image). © YAY Images/Imago

Should I therefore avoid alcohol if I have diabetes?

No, diabetics are also allowed to drink alcohol, say the experts German Diabetes Aid All clear. However, as for non-diabetics, the measure applies here. According to the recommendation of the German Society for Nutrition (DGE) Drink no more than ten grams and men a maximum of 20 grams of alcohol per day. This corresponds to around 250 milliliters of wine or half a liter of beer. In addition, alcohol should remain a luxury food and should not be on the table every day. Because basically there is no risk-free amount and alcohol as a cell poison can promote various diseases such as fatty liver, warns DGE.

Alcohol in diabetes is something to keep in mind

In addition, there are other rules for diabetics to follow in order to avoid hypoglycemia due to alcohol consumption. You should always combine the alcohol with a carbohydrate-containing meal, for example cheese and bread, and as a diabetic you should always have a small snack with you when celebrating. Furthermore:

Do not inject insulin for carbohydrates in alcoholic drinks

After consuming alcohol, check your blood sugar level; it should not be below 180 mg/dl before consuming

No alcohol after physical exertion/sport, as the body is then more sensitive to insulin. This also applies to extensive dancing

Avoid sugary alcoholic beverages, such as liqueurs and certain wines, as well as non-alcoholic beer

If you have looked too deeply into the glass despite having diabetes, you should ask a sober person you trust to measure your blood sugar level. If the alcohol has caused acute hypoglycemia, even an emergency glucagon injection or a glucagon nasal spray will no longer help. In this case, an emergency doctor has to inject a sugar injection into the vein.

When alcohol is taboo for diabetes

There are exceptions when even moderate alcohol consumption is dangerous if you have diabetes. This applies to pregnancies and certain liver diseases such as liver cirrhosis, informs the German Liver Foundation. Diseases of the pancreas such as inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) should also be a reason to avoid alcohol completely. The same applies to people with diabetes-related nerve damage, impaired fat metabolism and an increased tendency to hypoglycemia.

Healing fatty liver: Ten foods you should avoid

View photo series

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team cannot answer individual questions about medical conditions.