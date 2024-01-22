Aldi PC: Medion is relaunching Erazer Enforcer X10 with RTX 4090

#Aldi #Medion #relaunching #Erazer #Enforcer #X10 #RTX

Image: Medion

Medion is relaunching the Erazer Enforcer X10 gaming PC with GeForce RTX 4090. The new model will go on sale in the Aldi online shop from February 1st for 3,899 euros. Instead of the Intel Core i9-13900K with 24 computing cores and a maximum clock frequency of 5.8 GHz, the Intel Core i7-14700KF with 20 cores is now used.

Switching from i9-13900K to i7-14700KF

While the i9-13900K has 8 performance and 16 efficient cores, the newer Core i7-14700KF also has 8 performance cores, which clock slightly lower at up to 5.6 instead of 5.8 GHz, but has 12 instead of 16 efficient cores. The base clock of 3.4 (P) and 2.5 (E) GHz on the i7-14700KF is slightly higher than the 3.0 and 2.2 GHz on the i9-13900K. The processor is cooled with an unchanged TDP by the Alphacool Eisbaer 240 AiO water cooling system.

4090 and motherboard from Gigabyte

As with the model from autumn 2023, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is once again used as the graphics card. This is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G. The RAM is 64 GB Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5 with up to 6,000 MHz. The mass storage is a WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with 2 TB in combination with a 2 TB HDD. Medion has not made any changes to the graphics card, RAM and SSD compared to the last model. The Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX is once again used on the mainboard, so that in addition to Wi-Fi 6E, LAN with up to 2.5 Gbit/s and 8-channel audio is also offered. The Seasonic Vertex GX-1200W power supply supplies power.

Medion Erazer Enforcer X10 (Image: Medion)

Image 1 of 11

RGB housing from In Win

In order to be able to properly view the inner workings, the In-Win housing has a glass panel on the side and has RGB lighting. Windows 11 Home is preinstalled as the operating system.

Price and availability

As mentioned, the price of the Erazer Enforcer X10 is 3,899 euros. It will be available from February 1st in the Aldi online shop at Aldi-Nord and Aldi-Süd, where all the details are already listed.

Assembling the gaming PC with these components yourself when purchasing from the cheapest dealer in a price comparison would be around 150 euros cheaper including Windows 11 Home, which represents the additional charge for assembly and warranty from Medion.