Alec Baldwin asks for speedy trial in case surrounding shooting incident on film set | Movies & Series

Alec Baldwin asks for speedy trial in case surrounding shooting incident on film set

By our entertainment editors

Jan 25, 2024 at 9:44 am

Alec Baldwin has informed the American court that he wants a speedy trial in the deadly shooting incident on the set of the film Rust.

The actor did this in response to the news that he is being prosecuted for culpable homicide, various American media report on the basis of court documents.

Last week it was announced that Baldwin will be prosecuted for the shooting incident on the set of the film Rust in 2021. Camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was killed.

Baldwin’s lawyers point out in the documents the right of suspects to a trial without undue delay. That right is included in the US Constitution.

Quick handling should limit ‘public defamation’

They argue that Baldwin is entitled “to a fair and prompt resolution of the charges to minimize public defamation and suspicion.” They also want to avoid making it difficult to prove their client’s innocence. According to the lawyers, this often happens due to “prolonged delays in the prosecution”.

The shooting incident occurred when Baldwin was practicing with a revolver on the film set. It should have been unloaded, but a bullet came out of the gun anyway.

That led to the death of 42-year-old Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was injured. Baldwin was subsequently charged with manslaughter, but that case was dismissed last April.

Baldwin could get up to a year and a half in prison

In October, “new facts” came to light, which prosecutors say show that 65-year-old Baldwin is guilty of Hutchins’ death. Investigation would show that the revolver could only have been fired by pulling the trigger. Baldwin has always maintained that he never did that.

A court in the US state of New Mexico is handling the case because the shooting incident took place there. The first day of the hearing is February 1.

Baldwin does not have to be personally present, the court has said. He may appear via a video connection or telephone line. If the actor is convicted, he could receive a prison sentence of one and a half years.

