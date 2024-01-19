Alec Baldwin prosecuted for manslaughter after fatal shooting incident on film set Rust | General

#Alec #Baldwin #prosecuted #manslaughter #fatal #shooting #incident #film #set #Rust #General

Jan 19, 2024 at 8:37 PM Update: 4 minutes ago

Alec Baldwin is being prosecuted for the shooting incident in which camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was killed. The grand jury in the American state of New Mexico still indicts Baldwin after new facts were discovered in the case in October.

Baldwin was during the filming of the film Rust in 2021 practicing with a revolver, which had to be unloaded. However, a bullet came out of the gun. Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured. According to Baldwin, he did not pull the trigger, but the gun still went off.

A previous manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dropped in April. But forensic research into the weapon has revealed new facts. According to the prosecutor, it is impossible that the gun could have fired without the trigger being pulled.

This message is being supplemented.

Image: EPA

Read more about:

Alec BaldwinFilms & Series

Also Read:  Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual misconduct | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

João Lourenço travels to Kinshasa this Saturday –
João Lourenço travels to Kinshasa this Saturday –
Posted on
NATO commander: prepare everyone, we will go to war with Moscow – Infostart.hu
NATO commander: prepare everyone, we will go to war with Moscow – Infostart.hu
Posted on
Ukrainians leaving Poland? Many people withdrew from ZUS
Ukrainians leaving Poland? Many people withdrew from ZUS
Posted on
Watch the brand new opening scene of Mario vs. Donkey Kong
Watch the brand new opening scene of Mario vs. Donkey Kong
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News