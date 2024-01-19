Alec Baldwin prosecuted for manslaughter after fatal shooting incident on film set Rust | General

#Alec #Baldwin #prosecuted #manslaughter #fatal #shooting #incident #film #set #Rust #General

Alec Baldwin is being prosecuted for the shooting incident in which camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was killed. The grand jury in the American state of New Mexico still indicts Baldwin after new facts were discovered in the case in October.

Baldwin was during the filming of the film Rust in 2021 practicing with a revolver, which had to be unloaded. However, a bullet came out of the gun. Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured. According to Baldwin, he did not pull the trigger, but the gun still went off.

A previous manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dropped in April. But forensic research into the weapon has revealed new facts. According to the prosecutor, it is impossible that the gun could have fired without the trigger being pulled.

