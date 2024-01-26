AlegraMED: the digital tool to access vaccination against dengue in Misiones

#AlegraMED #digital #tool #access #vaccination #dengue #Misiones

Immunization against dengue is advancing in different locations in the province. The app is the only way enabled to request the corresponding appointments.

Days ago, the vaccination campaign against dengue began in Misiones, and The first beneficiaries who can access are those people who are between 20 and 40 years of age. The shift is requested through the application AlegraMEDwhich has existed since 2021 and maintains more than 130 thousand active users to date.

Regarding the campaign, he expressed Silvina Martínez, coordinator of the service offered by the application, with the aim of bringing the most accurate information to all citizens. In an exclusive interview with Channel 12, she brought clarity about all parts of the process until reaching the application of the vaccine.

How to download the application

As it is an application for mobile devices, it is necessary to access the play store (if you have Android)oa Apple Storeif you have any of the models of Iphone. Notably It is a free app and before starting to use it, you must create a user. If this has already been generated previously and you do not have the password, you can recover it via email or with your DNI number.

If you have previously downloaded AlegraMED, it is necessary to perform the latest available update. To do this, you can also verify through the stores that have the operating systems of each mobile phone.

Among the various benefits that Martínez highlighted, one of the main ones is the possibility of request recipes through the appwithout the need to maintain a prior in-person consultation.

Thanks to this, the coordinator highlighted that a large number of previous steps are avoided that involve more appointments and referrals to specialists, to finally obtain the certification or a requested prescription. Instead, Through the app, users can solve all these steps without having to leave their home.

Silvina Martínez, AlegraMED coordinator, visited the Channel 12 studios.

Recommendations to apply to the vaccine

Appointment for the vaccine is obtained through a prescription. To do this, you must first access the first button that appears on the screen, called “Quick Reference”.

“To access the vaccination, I first have to have this medical consultation, since there are factors by which I may be excluded from getting vaccinated,” Martínez explained.

For this reason, when entering the query button, you must write “dengue vaccine” and wait a few moments to receive a call. First, a teleoperator will attend – through a video call – who will ask a series of questions with the aim of knowing if the patient can be included or excluded from the vaccination program.

Likewise, he clarified that the nature of the video call has to do with being able to do the patient’s eye examination. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of have a good internet connection and good telephone signaleither by Wi-Fi or through 4G technology.

Another recommendation to take into account is Do not move from the location while the interview is in progress. The duration of the consultation to find out if the vaccine can be applied lasts between 2 and 5 minutes, so it was considered essential to stay within the application so as not to lose communication.

Keeping the app open, a crucial step

After the first call, we must wait a few minutes to receive communication from the person who will confirm our appointment for vaccination. In this instance, It is extremely important to keep the application open and not exit it.

This happens because The application asks the system for permission to use some tools, such as calls. As most users usually check the “while the app is in use” option, this may cause us to not receive the call satisfactorily.

Regarding this, Martínez clarified: “If you entered Immediate Attention, you must keep the application open because when we are returning that video call to be able to link, the notice must arrive that we are trying to make contact. From there, the doctor in the same act provideson the one hand, the indication for vaccination and, on the other hand, add the details of the vaccination shift, from where it will be, to the day and time.”

The commitment of missionaries

Since its presentation, the app has had important changes to improve its operation and make the experience more accessible for all users. “Other functionalities were integrated for the comfort of the missionary patient,” the coordinator in charge explained about this tool.

For example, You can self-manage shifts and then make in-person consultations, from visits to specialists and even pediatric consultations, which included the possibility of registering a family group to care for minors. This is completely free and on the other hand, there is no distinction between people who have a social insurance or not, nor if they are users of a prepaid service.

Regarding the participation and commitment of citizens, Silvina Martínez highlighted that “we do not record absenteeism” since “The conscience of the missionary helps a lot”.

“This vaccine has been on the market since last year and within the province it can be accessed for freeinvites people to make the effort to attend and take advantage of this benefit” he concluded.

