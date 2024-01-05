Alejandro Garnacho forgets about Lionel Messi and claims he wants to be like this European figure (+Statements)

#Alejandro #Garnacho #forgets #Lionel #Messi #claims #European #figure #Statements

Manchester United is not in a good moment of form, being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup, competitions in which they could not show a high level of play, and in the Premier League they are eighth with a total of 31 points and very far from the first places in the table.

Now, one of the players who is having a very high performance, despite his team’s bad start to the season, is the Argentine winger, Alejandro Garnacho, who has managed to be an irreplaceable piece in the eleven of the Dutch coach, Erik ten. Hagg.

The 19-year-old striker was included in the top 10 of the best young footballers of today, positioning himself in seventh place in the ranking made by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), thanks to five goals and two assists. that has accumulated in this campaign.

On the other hand, the young Albiceleste gave some statements about his role model and did not hesitate to mention Cristiano Ronaldo, “I have always seen Cristiano Ronaldo as my role model, I have never seen a player like him in my life. I want to be As the”.

It should be noted that this thought is not surprising, because, since Garnacho joined the first team of the “Red Devils”, he has never hidden his admiration for the Portuguese star, an athlete whom he considers the best in the world, above his compatriot, Lionel Messi.

Even, in some matches this season, the skilled player has celebrated his scores by copying the way in which the captain of the Portuguese National Team and Al-Nassr shouts the goals, something that has been criticized by some colleagues, by recommending that he make your own name in football.