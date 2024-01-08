Alejandro Tabilo entered the round of 16 in Auckland with a comeback over Borna Gojo

#Alejandro #Tabilo #entered #Auckland #comeback #Borna #Gojo

The Chilean Alejandro Tabilo (85°) celebrated in the first round of the main draw of the ATP 250 de AucklandNew Zealand, defeat Croatian Borna Gojo (72nd) 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to reach the round of 16.

The first round was negative for the national, who entered the main draw from qualifying. The European made his power felt on the serve, as well as safe shots on the court. “Jano” found no response in less than half an hour, which was reflected in the categorical 6-1.

However, Tabilo woke up in the second set and managed to equalize in a tough fight. The Chilean managed to break to make it 4-2 and closed the way to leave the set in his name.

After that 6-3, Gojo had obvious physical discomfort which required extensive attention from medical personnel. Tabilo moved alone on the court so as not to lose pace, while the Croatian decided to continue in the competition.

The meeting of both scenarios in the vital set favored Tabilo, who showed solidity to even reach 4-0, which was decorated by Gojo’s reactions, mainly with his great weapon: The serve.

Now, In the round of 16, Tabilo will face the winner between the American Christopher Eubanks (29th) and the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp (22nd).

Also Read:  Hulk will be a father for the fifth time - Ferver

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The limit has been reached: why the municipality is going to court about the Ter Apel situation | Domestic
The limit has been reached: why the municipality is going to court about the Ter Apel situation | Domestic
Posted on
A filigree pass to Salah and a curious pendulum before the Africa Cup of Nations – Football – Sportacentrs.com
A filigree pass to Salah and a curious pendulum before the Africa Cup of Nations – Football – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Caussade. An 80’s evening to book with the Rotary club
Caussade. An 80’s evening to book with the Rotary club
Posted on
Rôrô expands his experiences in France
Rôrô expands his experiences in France
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News