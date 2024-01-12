Alejandro Tabilo surprised Fils, 35th in the World, and advanced to the grand final

#Alejandro #Tabilo #surprised #Fils #35th #World #advanced #grand #final

The Chilean tennis player Alejandro Tabilo This morning he signed one of the biggest triumphs of his career, within the framework of the ATP in Auckland.

This is because ‘Jano’, 64th in the ATP ranking, surpassed the Frenchman Arthur Fils, 35 from the same list and sixth best seed in the tournament.

The Chilean played a great game and ended up winning by partials of 6-2 and 7-5.

Tabilo’s ‘champion’ is more notable if we take into account that he started the tournament from qualifying: Isaac Becroft (845th), Patrick Kypson (186th), Borna Gojo (72nd), Botic Van de Zandschulp (22nd ), Cameron Norrie (8th) -due to retirement- and Arthur Fils (35th) fell by the wayside.

Note that now, in the duel for the title, Alejandro Tabilo will face the Japanese Taro Danielwhich has the same position as the Chilean in the planetary qualifier.

Daniel reached this stage after beating the first seed of the event, the American Ben Shelton (15th) 7-5 and 7-6.