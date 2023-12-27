Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with the fastest time in the 2nd downhill training in Bormio » Ski World Cup season 2023/24

#Aleksander #Aamodt #Kilde #fastest #time #2nd #downhill #training #Bormio #Ski #World #Cup #season

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with the fastest time during the 2nd downhill training in Bormio

During the second and final downhill training in Bormio, which served as preparation for the traditional Ski World Cup downhill race on the “Stelvio” on Thursday, one of the big favorites, the Norwegian, scored Aleksander Aamodt Source in a time of 1:52.26 minutes, the top position. The Swiss placed directly behind him, just 0.32 seconds behind Niels Hintermann (+0.32). The Canadian Cameron Alexander (+0.37) took third place.

The Frenchman once again showed a strong downhill performance Cyprien Sarrazin (+0.38), who missed the virtual podium by just a hundredth of a second.

Fifth place went to the best Austrian Daniel Hemetsberger (+0.43), while his compatriot Marco Schwarz (+0.85) secured seventh place. The Frenchman lined up between them Blaise Giezendanner (+0.57) in sixth place.

The Swiss took eighth position Alexis Monney (+0.93), just ahead of his compatriot Marco Odermatt (+0.96) in ninth place. The Italian completed the top ten Mattia Casse (+1.01), who finished tenth, 1.01 seconds behind.

The Austrian Stefan Rieser (+1.44) showed a solid performance in eleventh place. The American was hot on his heels Jared Goldberg (+1.59), who fought his way up to twelfth position. The Italian Giovanni Franzoni (+1.61) finished thirteenth, while the Finn Elian Lehto (+1.76) claimed the fourteenth position. The Swiss rounded out the top fifteen Marco Kohler (+1.82) ab.

He held his own in sixteenth place Stephen Rogentinalso from Switzerland (+1.96), followed by the seventeenth, the Austrian Stefan Babinsky (+1.99). His compatriot Felix Hacker (+2.02) landed immediately behind in eighteenth place. Despite the DQP rating, the Italian achieved Florian Schieder (DQP+2.03) the nineteenth position.

Raphael Haaser, another athlete from Austria, took twentieth place (+2.09). The Czech Jan Zabystran, marked as DQP, was in twenty-first place (DQP+2.13). The German Simon Jocher (+2.16) followed in twenty-second place. The Canadian Brodie Segermarked DQP, took twenty-third place (DQP+2.18).

The Swiss placed twenty-fourth Justin Murisier (+2.23), just ahead of the Italian Dominik Paris (+2.25), who finished twenty-fifth. The Frenchman Nils Alphand (+2.31) and the Austrian Daniel Danklmaier (DQP+2.31), also DQP, share the twenty-sixth position.

Took twenty-seventh place Nils Allegre from France (+2.32). The Italian Christof Innerhofer (+2.37) reached the twenty-eighth position, and his compatriot Giovanni Borsotti (+2.46) completed the top thirty.

Vincent Kriechmayer (+ 2.98) finished the first downhill training, behind DSV Rennläufer Josef Ferstl in 34th place.

