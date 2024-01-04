Alert in Timiș – A man climbed onto the footbridge of the Lugoj belt and has been threatening to throw himself for several hours (VIDEO) – News from sources

#Alert #Timiș #man #climbed #footbridge #Lugoj #belt #threatening #throw #hours #VIDEO #News #sources

A man from Bacău county threatens, on Wednesday evening, to throw himself off the footbridge of Lugoj municipality, Timiş county, where there are police officers, including negotiators, and firefighters, who are trying to convince him to give up this gesture. Traffic is blocked on the road that connects Lugoj with Timisoara.

The 50-year-old man threatens to throw himself off the footbridge of the Lugoj belt and could not be convinced to give up even after four hours, news.ro notes.

According to the IPJ Timiş representatives, the Lugoj police were alerted, around 18.00, by the 50-year-old man, who is from Bacău county, that he intends to throw himself from the footbridge of the Lugoj belt. There are several police crews, the team of IPJ Timiş negotiators and firefighters, who have prepared a large mattress.

Traffic is blocked on the road that connects the municipality of Lugoj with Timisoara.