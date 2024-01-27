ALERT – Prime Minister Ciolacu: the European Commission considers that Romania has a ‘too light’ taxation of micro-enterprises – News from sources

#ALERT #Prime #Minister #Ciolacu #European #Commission #considers #Romania #light #taxation #microenterprises #News #sources

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Saturday, in Bihor, that one of Romania’s problems, flagged by the European Commission, is that the taxation of micro-enterprises is far too light.

“Certain measures were taken first and foremost because they were included in the PNRR. They are passed in Milestone 206, which is in payment request number 3, and certain question marks have already come. And I also publicly announced that there is a problem with Milestone 206, with micro-enterprises, because the Commission believes that we have not taken all the measures to close this area, where they believe that it is a much too light taxation for a country the size of Romania. Usually, they ask for a taxation system that is done in the offshore area,” said Marcel Ciolacu, who added that he will try to explain to the European Commission that Romania cannot bear more than that at the moment.

IMF assessment

Ciolacu was optimistic about the evaluation that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will give Romania.

“We have a country assessment, which the Commission does. We were told that we will close with a deficit of 7.8%. I promised that I will close with a deficit of at least 0.5% less than last year’s deficit . I’m sorry, I made it. Moreover, I said that we will have a budget by the end of the year and I will catch a smaller deficit at least 0.5% lower than this year. I’m sorry, I made it to be lower by 5%. Let’s also see the first execution in the first quarter, so that I can be even more determined”, said the prime minister.