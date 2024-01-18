Alert regarding pork from Romania. What the big farmers of the country say PHOTO VIDEO

#Alert #pork #Romania #big #farmers #country #PHOTO #VIDEO

The big producers of pork meat in our country are sounding the alarm about the fact that local products are becoming less and less. Only 15% of the pork sold in our country comes from domestic farms.

Călin and Dimitrie Muscă, in the Iratoșu slaughterhouse PHOTO Claudia Untaru

They say that in case of a blockage of transporters, a calamity or any other trouble befalling the country, the meat from Romania will arrive for a short period.

At the moment only 15% of the pork sold in our country is from us. That is, born, raised and slaughtered here, the rest is imported.

What the farmers say

Dimitrie and Călin Muscă from Arad, father and son, some of the biggest farmers in our country, say that the very big difference between Romanian pork and imported pork comes from the way in which the other European countries covertly subsidize agriculture by practically creating some non-competitive policies or of unfair competition between producers from different states. Imported meat is cheaper, but the quality leaves much to be desired, as it is no longer fresh.

“The situation that exists today will lead to many troubles, to problems in the supply of meat. We know that there is not enough meat in Romania at the present time, I have said this for years, that this is where we will end up. Romanians produce 15% of the pork that is consumed, the rest is imported. The Romanian Parliament does not want to understand that it is necessary to intervene on the wild boars. African Swine Fever is the biggest enemy at present and no action is taken because hunters have funds and take foreigners to shoot for trophies and make money. At the moment, the difference is 1.2 lei per kilogram of carcass. It’s cheaper, but it’s not fresh. At our place, they are slaughtered today, until tomorrow morning the carcass cools, at 7:00 a.m. they enter the trench and the goods leave for the stores”, says Dimitrie Muscă.

Călin Muscă, Dimitrie’s son, who is in charge of the slaughterhouse in Iratoșu, Arad county, says that they only work with meat produced in Romanian farms.

“There are three complexes that serve this slaughterhouse: the Macea Complex, which has 24,000 heads of pigs, the Olari Pig Complex, which has 14,000 pigs, and 11,000 pigs are at the Iratoșu Complex. Even when the demand for pork in Romania is very high, on holidays, for example, we do not work with pork from outside, we take it from Oradea, Reșita, but never from abroad. The production on our farms translates like this: 400 pigs per week from the farm in Iratoșu, 480 from Olari and 800 pigs per week from Macea. What we slaughter is between 1,500 and 1,600 heads. During the holidays, we had 2,000 heads because we lowered the weight category of the pig in order to have more merchandise, the demand was high,” says Călin Muscă.

He explains that there were also years with big losses for meat producers in Romania.

“For example, at the level of 2021 and 2022, losses were recorded on the pig farm, due to the very low price at which the goods came from outside. Operationally, calculating the production cost with the market price, we made a loss of about 2 lei per kilogram of pig, which meant 220 lei per pig. The year 2023 came in reverse: on the farms a part was recovered, they started to work profitably, but there was a much greater pressure on the processing area. Because the shelf wasn’t ready to accept the costs associated with the muted higher production costs. At the moment we are in a balance, in the sense that the pig farms make a surplus, the processing part has a surplus at the limit and the capitalization part is going well”, adds Călin Muscă.

He says that the world must understand something: “We are buying an authentic or Romanian product, that the meat was cut in our country, but the pig is not from here. The quality of sausages can be seen through the price, those that are cheaper than the kilo of meat should raise questions. The only solution for Romanian producers to move forward, to win over everyone, is to deliver Romanian pork”.

In addition to the pig farms, the Muscă family from Arad has 46 stores, plus the meat ends up in some supermarkets and grocery stores, under the “Casa Muscă” label.

They say that the problems with pork in Romania only had the supermarkets that sell from imports.

“Let’s be very clear that the troubles with the meat were found in supermarkets, not in neighborhood stores, that’s where the bad meat comes from. We in this area can go and meet people on the street and we can talk that what we say is true, the quality of our goods can be seen and appreciated, they cannot be at the same price, because it is worse, cleaner and better. We do not bring meat from Hungary or Spain”, Dimitrie Muscă also declares.

Our pork prices have not been changed even during the holidays, because they are directly related to the cost of production. What has dropped quite noticeably are the volumes.

The farmer from Arada says that since he has been known, he has been among the employees every day and has put his shoulder to the good running of the companies, always being in the fields and at the animal complexes. His son does the same, but on the slaughterhouse side where he is at every moment of the day connected with the whole activity.

What about the protests?

Regarding the current protests, Dimitrie Muscă, from Arada, says he shares the farmers’ point of view.

“But we couldn’t take to the streets because we’re making a profit. We were lucky that there were rains in this part of the country and we have big and beautiful grain productions. From what I have seen, Ciolacu is the criminal of agriculture, even now he does not understand or I think he does not want to see that the biggest nuisance is Ukraine, which must be helped only to the extent of not destroying your own agriculture, your own branch of the economy that work. He does not understand that the big traders buy grain from Ukraine and not from Romania. I believe he is a saboteur of this branch and responds to orders from outside. He alone made the decision to authorize four million tons per month, as opposed to two. Who allows him this? He is a saboteur and should leave together with Grindeanu”.

Image 1/7: Musca Arad pork (4) jpg