Alert! Second winter storm arrives in Mexico

#Alert #winter #storm #arrives #Mexico

The second winter storm of the 2023-2024 season will approach the peninsula of Baja California for him cold front number 19 and a low pressure in medium and high levels of the atmosphere, warned the National Meteorological Service (SMN) from Mexico.

In its most recent report, the SMN of the National Water Commission (Conagua) He pointed out that the interaction of these meteorological phenomena will cause intense occasional rains in Baja California and heavy rains in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Sonora.

In addition, it predicted wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) with possible dust devils and waves up to three meters (m) high on the western coasts of Baja California and Baja California Sur.

The Meteorological Service anticipated that the rainfall will occur with electrical discharges and could generate landslides, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and flooding in low areas of the aforementioned states.

“The population is urged to heed the warnings from the SMN, Conagua, and follow the recommendations of Civil protection“, the Mexican authorities warned the population.

Likewise, the Mexican organization Conagua predicted minimum temperatures of between -10 and -5 degrees Celsius with frost during the early morning in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Also from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frost in the mountains of Baja California, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

“During the night of Thursday and early Friday morning, snow or sleet is expected to fall over the mountains of Baja California,” the SNM added.

In its report, the SMN also expected a wind from the north with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves between 2 and 3 m high in the gulf of the same name, and wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas.