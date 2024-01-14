Alex De Minaur v Milos Raonic, Richard Gasquet v Carlos Alcarez, Jelena Ostapenko v Kimberly Birrell results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time

#Alex #Minaur #Milos #Raonic #Richard #Gasquet #Carlos #Alcarez #Jelena #Ostapenko #Kimberly #Birrell #results #draw #schedule #tickets #odds #start #time

Dino Prizmic has announced himself as a rising star with a never-say-die attitude in his epic first-round clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park last night.

Prizmic, a French Open junior champion, has also made a splash across Serbian and Croatian media overnight.

Serbian media outlets, which follow Djokovic’s every move, on and off the court, were full of praise for the young Croatian.

“‘This is his moment’,” Novak Djokovic said after defeating Dino Prizmic.

“Rarely is such a thing heard about a defeated player – moreover from the heart, as it was clear from Novak’s tone that it wasn’t just a courtesy – but now it’s true,” Sport Klub reported.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, left, is congratulated by Croatia’s Dino Prizmic.Credit: AP

“The young, 18-year-old Croat demonstrated a wide array of qualities which could make him a future champion, but there is only one king of Melbourne Park after all – 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4.

“Sports website Sportski zurnal led with a story headlined “Prizmic: I’m proud of myself”, with a photo of Djokovic and Prizmic shaking hands at the net.

In Croatia, Prizmic’s show of force is front-page news.

Sports daily Sportske novosti carried a story headlined “Who’s the Croat who has wowed everyone? He’s still a ‘schoolboy’ who began his career in soccer”.

Prizmic reportedly went the wrong way when entering Rod Laver Arena, entering through the wrong door in the players’ tunnel.

“Realising the mistake of the opponent half his age, Djokovic showed Dino to the right exit with a smile,” Sportske novosti reported.

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic hails from Split, Croatia, like Prizmic.

Last year Ivanisevic told Sportske novosti of Prizmic: “I like his devotion to tennis, that is unbelievable. I haven’t seen a guy ‘inside’ 24 hours a day for a long time and that’s why he’ll be a good player,” the former Wimbledon champion said.

Prizmic is a high school student who moved to Croatia’s capital Zagreb five years ago for better training conditions.

But until he was 11, he played soccer in Split before moving to tennis, according to Croatian media.

“The world has gone ‘mad’ for the young boy from Split: he’s the new ruler of tennis from the Balkans. They’re comparing him to a dangerous animal,” Split-based Croatian daily Slobodna Dalmacija headlined its report about Prizmic.

Detailing social media reactions from tennis fans around the world, one stood out:

“The wolf (Djokovic) knows that the pups are hungry,” one fan wrote.

Many Croatian media outlets highlighted Prizmic’s post-match statement in which he credited his native Split for sending him on the path to success.