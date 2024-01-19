Alex Frei comments on the friendly defeat against FCZ-U21

#Alex #Frei #comments #friendly #defeat #FCZU21

FC Aarau embarrassed themselves against the FCZ U21s with a 2:4 defeat in the friendly. Nau.ch asks coach Alex Frei about the debacle.

Alex Frei, coach of FC Aarau. (archive image) – keystone

the essentials in brief

FC Aarau embarrassed itself in the friendly against FC Zurich’s U21s.

The Challenge League team suffered a 2:4 defeat against the Promotion League team.

Coach Alex Frei: “For me it’s about how the players approach a game.”

FC Aarau lost the friendly against FCZ 2:4 – but not against the professionals. Because of the strict training camp, the Zurich team competed with the U21s on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the Challenge league team could not avoid defeat.

In just over a week, FCA will start the second half of the season. Nau.ch spoke to coach Alex Frei about the friendly defeat.

Nau.ch: Alex Frei – did you rage after the defeat against Zurich’s U21?

Alex Frei: I didn’t rage or anything else. I simply made it clear that the mentality against Basel was different than against the FCZ U21s. I criticized that, nothing else. Sure, test games are test games – but they still deliver some results.

The FCZ U21s duped FC Aarau in the friendly. – FC Aarau

Nau.ch: Didn’t you raise your voice after the defeat?

Alex Frei: No, that’s not true.

Nau.ch: Were you frustrated?

Alex Frei: Of course. I thought the Basel game gave a certain amount of confidence. Knowing that FCB gave maybe ten percent less against Aarau after the draw against Bayern.

Opinion poll

Will FC Aarau get back on the road to success under Alex Frei?

Then you play against a seemingly small club and for me it was simply a test of character. It’s about how players approach a game and prepare for a match. And I don’t agree with that.

Nau.ch: After the Basel game, did you perhaps think that the trees would grow into the sky again?

Alex Frei: No, we had too many setbacks in the preliminary round for that. However, the learning effect does not take effect as quickly as I would like.

Alex Frei has been a coach at FC Aarau since the summer. – keystone

Nau.ch: The test matches reflect FC Aarau’s preliminary round, so to speak – from high to low, everything is there.

Alex Frei: We on the coaching staff and the club are doing everything we can to ensure that this changes in the second half of the season. But if you want to address it clearly, then you have to say: Yes, both games, Basel and Zurich, were a reflection of the preliminary round. You can’t deny that.

Alex Frei: “I’m still positive”

Nau.ch: What kind of words do you choose with regard to the first game of the second half of the season – carrot or stick?

Alex Frei: Now it’s about conversations and the intensity of training and implementing what you want. It’s not about carrot or stick at all (laughs).

Nau.ch: So you are still positive for the second half of the season?

Alex Frei: I’m always positive because we do everything for it.

FC Aarau will kick off the football spring on Friday against eighth-placed FC Vaduz.