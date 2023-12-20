Alex Saab continues to appear in prison in the United States

#Alex #Saab #continues #prison #United #States

Photo: EL TIEMPO

For 4 hours, the version has circulated that the businessman from Barranquilla, Alex Saab, the designated figurehead of Nicolás Maduro, would be on the verge of being released by the United States government, in the midst of an alleged exchange, similar to the one that was made ago. several months between Washington and Caracas.

In fact, the media have come out to ensure that Saab is no longer registered with the United States Bureau of Prisons.

However, an investigation of TIME revealed that the Barranquilla man is still detained in Miami, according to official records of the US justice system

TIME He also established with federal sources that for 6 months there has been talk of a possible conditional release as part of reserved agreements between Washington and Caracas.

This last scenario had been ruled out after Nicolás Maduro announced that he was going to claim part of Guyana, and the United States came out to support Georgetown.

In addition, the Biden government had already warned the Maduro regime that it must guarantee the participation of the opposition in next year’s presidential elections, after it attacked María Corina Machado.

“Still behind bars”

However, the fact that the file against Alex Saab has been surprisingly sealed and that two recent actions remain confidential has caused concern in Venezuelan sectors.

Those close to the Barranquilla man, who continues to allege that his capture in Cape Verde (June 2021) was illegal because he had the status of a Venezuelan diplomat, confirmed that he remains behind bars. Even on December 19, he recorded a visit at noon.

Despite the growing rumor of a possible exchange, no official source in the United States has commented on the matter.

