Alex van Keulen: ‘Buy a house without looking? No, my wife decides

#Alex #van #Keulen #Buy #house #wife #decides

Alex van Keulen has officially retired, but his agenda is still chock full. The TV agent can be seen in Buy or Demolish? and his book will be published in March What the hell gives. In it he gives a glimpse into the real estate world: “In recent years, real estate agents only invited the first ten interested parties, but who says that the people who responded first also make the highest bid? And why do you accept that as a seller?” It also contains useful tips and humorous stories from his career. “About the time I was almost eaten by a constrictor, walked into a porn palace and fell with my ass into a cactus.”

He is also working on a new series Stay of Execution, with a new concept. The well-known team (Alex, presenter Martijn Krabbé, construction expert Duncan Abrahams and financial expert Eef van Opdorp) now tries to help homeowners with all kinds of problems in three days.

We present Alex with 10 choices.

1. Funda addict or news addict?

“Then I’m more of a news addict. If you’ve been in this business for twenty years, you’ve seen Funda to some extent. I’m an RTL man: my day starts with RTL News and at six o’clock in the evening I watch it again as standard. I also enjoy watching talk shows, from Beau to Humberto.

I like to stay informed of everything that is going on. I also try to teach my son that the world is bigger than the front door. He is a teenager of almost 16, so he prefers to sit behind his computer and play games. But everything that happens now could determine his future.”

2. Buy Without Looking of Buy or Demolish?

“Buy Without Looking, because the challenge and responsibility are many times greater. You buy a house for someone else, so you decide where the children in a family will grow up. Some stories really stick with me. For example, we recently helped a family whose father, a young man, was diagnosed with MS. The entire team put their shoulders to the wheel: we wanted to raise money for treatment abroad, and we succeeded.

I also thought the foster care episode (nominated for a Televizier-Ring Impact, ed.) was very special. My wife Saskia and I are foster parents, and I am an ambassador for Pleegzorg Nederland. After that broadcast, more than a thousand additional registrations were received. Awesome. Although it will take 2,000 foster families to really solve the problem.”

3. City or countryside?

“I would prefer to live in a village. I would also like that very much for my children: it is a bit safer and more protected than in the big cities in the Randstad. But ask my son and he says: are you crazy? He has his friends here (Almere, ed.) His football, he would rather study in Amsterdam than in Leeuwarden. I really can’t bring him to the countryside.”

4. Your own home: deliberation or buying without looking?

“Neither, because my wife decides. Of course I know more about the architectural side and the legal story surrounding it, but she decides where we go. We had the house where we live now, in Almere, built ourselves. We also really like it: on the water, nice neighbors. But we wanted to take my mother-in-law into our home – very common in Spain, where she comes from – and that was not possible in the old house. Coincidentally, we were able to buy a nice piece of land. There our house now stands, with her own house attached to it.

Our son still lives with us – our 25-year-old daughter lives on her own – and we regularly have weekend foster care. We also have contact with the older foster children. They regularly come to stay or go on holiday with us.”

5. Celebrate milestones or become the order of the day?

“On to the order of the day. I am very down to earth and approachable. I don’t want to talk about myself in talk shows. I don’t consider myself more important than the rest. That has to do with my background, I think. I come from a family of ten children and grew up without a father in the poorest neighborhood of Utrecht. I didn’t have an unhappy childhood at all, but that did shape me. That’s where my drive comes from: just get to work.

I don’t really feel the need to celebrate milestones. Although I do know that no one has a guarantee that he will wake up healthy again tomorrow. In 2006 I was so seriously ill that the doctors actually gave up on me. I had myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. As you can tell, I survived, but it didn’t look good. After my recovery, I decided never to work for a boss again. I quit my job as a manager at a mortgage company. When a woman asked me to help her sell a vacation home after the death of her husband, I discovered what I wanted to do: help people who get into trouble through no fault of their own. So is Stay of Execution to arise.”

6. Well-known contractor or famous Dutch person?

“I am a real estate agent, and TV is a hobby. A very nice hobby, you know. The people at Wise Monkeys, Martijn Krabbé’s production company, are fantastic. I would never want to make television with someone else. But I feel like a famous Dutchman. not at all. When I’m shopping and people suddenly want to take a picture with me, it still surprises me. Then I think: why? You’re not going to hang that picture above your bed, are you? But yes, people like that.

Has television work changed my life? Yes, I can’t go to the sauna anymore, haha. But seriously: it has brought me a lot, both privately and professionally. I am 55 and have already stopped working. I largely owe that to television.”

7. Retired forever or one more prestigious project?

“I am very enterprising, so I will still do one prestigious project. I have also been asked for that. I can’t tell you everything about it yet, but I can assure you that the entire housing market will be turned upside down next year And that it is good for the public and society.

If you are going to bid or overbid, you actually don’t know what you are getting into due to the lack of information. Brokers collect information from customers, which is resold to various parties after the sale. The housing market is one big revenue model, that is simply not good. I will work hard for openness and transparency.”

8. André Rieu or André Hazes?

“Hazes. I went to an André Rieu concert and that was fun for an evening, but I play André Hazes almost every day. I enjoy folk music. My favorite song? Little boy, great if you have a stubborn son of course. None of the lyrics are grammatically correct, but Hazes’ songs are all beautiful. Also beautiful: Proud of you by Wesley Bronkhorst. When I hear that, I look at my wife and think: gosh, I’m lucky. We have been together since 2005 and are still very happy together. It was a good fit right away, and it still is.”

9. Saving or donating?

“Spending, anyway. Although I don’t have an expensive car, watches or jewelry. I don’t like fuss. The only present we have given ourselves is a beautiful house, and we regularly go on vacation. It’s better to make memories than money have on the bench.

But I don’t understand people who say money isn’t important. Money only becomes important when you don’t have it. If you do not pay your mortgage, your wages and belongings will be seized and your house can be sold. With the increased interest rates, high purchase prices, mandatory repayments and high energy bills, people can easily get into trouble. If I were Minister of Housing, I would say: let’s postpone the mandatory repayment by five years, so that people can build something up first.”

10. Looking back or looking ahead?

“Looking ahead. When our son leaves home in a few years, the two of me and my wife will be living in Spain. I’m really looking forward to that. The two of us have worked very hard in recent years – sixty, seventy hours a week. We sold a lot of houses, had a lot of employees, a full agenda. Now we are really going to enjoy our free time.

My wife works for fun as a hostess in the hospitality industry, which she loves, and I only do things that I enjoy. I sleep in, do the housework, cook and in between I give training to real estate agents, I am a guest speaker at trade fairs and I make television. Very varied.

Will I continue to make television? As long as Martijn Krabbé and RTL need me, I will be there.”