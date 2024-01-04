Alexander Medina: “We not only rescued the victory, but we highlighted the game”

#Alexander #Medina #rescued #victory #highlighted #game

Alexander Medina, technical director of Granada, spoke after the important victory of the red and white team against the Cádiz, by 2 to 0, within the framework of matchday 19 of LaLiga.

“We not only rescued the victory, but we highlighted the game. The team did a lot to win the game and win it clearly. We leave very satisfied because many of the situations we trained in these days were reflected on the field. We needed a triumph like that, to gain confidence,” commented the ‘Cacique’ in dialogue for the official networks of Granada.

The Uruguayan coach referred to the arrival of the additions from the winter market, where the team could not only count on the return of Matías Arezo after his loan at Peñarol, but also incorporated defender Bruno Méndez and goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

“The club is making a very big effort to build the squad, to give it competitiveness, to improve it. It is no small thing that today there are already three new players when the transfer period opened three or four days ago. I am very grateful, and I am convinced that we have to work together to continue improving the team, us on a day-to-day basis and the club also to try to move forward,” he assured.

Medina also spoke about the importance of the support of the Granada public, who sold out the match against Cádiz knowing that it was a very important match in the fight for permanence.

“He was key in the promotion and he will be key in this fight that we are going to be in. Today he was the 12th player, and when the team was not the most lucid, they always had us in the game. We all have to be together , fans, the coaching staff, the board, the players, to try to achieve the objective of Granada staying in the First Division,” he assured.