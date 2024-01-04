Alexander Medina: “We not only rescued the victory, but we highlighted the game”

#Alexander #Medina #rescued #victory #highlighted #game

Alexander Medina, technical director of Granada, spoke after the important victory of the red and white team against the Cádiz, by 2 to 0, within the framework of matchday 19 of LaLiga.

“We not only rescued the victory, but we highlighted the game. The team did a lot to win the game and win it clearly. We leave very satisfied because many of the situations we trained in these days were reflected on the field. We needed a triumph like that, to gain confidence,” commented the ‘Cacique’ in dialogue for the official networks of Granada.

The Uruguayan coach referred to the arrival of the additions from the winter market, where the team could not only count on the return of Matías Arezo after his loan at Peñarol, but also incorporated defender Bruno Méndez and goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

“The club is making a very big effort to build the squad, to give it competitiveness, to improve it. It is no small thing that today there are already three new players when the transfer period opened three or four days ago. I am very grateful, and I am convinced that we have to work together to continue improving the team, us on a day-to-day basis and the club also to try to move forward,” he assured.

Editorial Selections

1 Related

Medina also spoke about the importance of the support of the Granada public, who sold out the match against Cádiz knowing that it was a very important match in the fight for permanence.

Also Read:  How did the world's highest paid basketball coach end up being the biggest disgrace in NBA history?

“He was key in the promotion and he will be key in this fight that we are going to be in. Today he was the 12th player, and when the team was not the most lucid, they always had us in the game. We all have to be together , fans, the coaching staff, the board, the players, to try to achieve the objective of Granada staying in the First Division,” he assured.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A 13-year-old gamer played Tetris until the program crashed and was the first to successfully beat the game (clip)
A 13-year-old gamer played Tetris until the program crashed and was the first to successfully beat the game (clip)
Posted on
New program for the installation of photovoltaic panels with money through PNRR. What are the conditions and what is the value of the vouchers
New program for the installation of photovoltaic panels with money through PNRR. What are the conditions and what is the value of the vouchers
Posted on
Hierro got rid of Luis Puente for bad attitudes
Hierro got rid of Luis Puente for bad attitudes
Posted on
Omega-3 fatty acids could delay fatal lung disease, study says
Omega-3 fatty acids could delay fatal lung disease, study says
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News