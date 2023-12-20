Alexandra on why she left Jens in Bonde is looking for a wife: “Became too much”

#Alexandra #left #Jens #Bonde #wife

Dramatic ending in the last episode of the season

It has come time for the season finale in “Farmer seeks wife” 2023 on TV4. During the last episode, viewers find out why Alexandra Salonen chose to cancel her participation and thus leave farmer Jens Lundin with a broken heart.

The time has come for season finale i Farmer seeks wife 2023 i TV4 and during the last episode of the program, viewers hear letter writers Alexandra Salonens explanation for why she chose not to pursue a relationship with the farmer Jens Lundin.

Alexandra Salonen. Photo: TV4.

Alexandra on why she left Jens in Bonde is looking for a wife: “Became too much”

So says Alexandra Salonen about how she thought about the decision to leave Jens Lundin. She states that they were in too much of a hurry that it was then not possible to handle their situation.

– It’s just been really stupid from the beginning. Since we felt so strongly for each other, I think we were in too much of a hurry to become us and maybe it wasn’t a very good idea. I just think that we rushed the whole process and then everything just turned into a pancake after that anyway.

Alexandra explains that she felt very strongly for Jens at the beginning but that it changed once she came to the farm and they started to get to know each other more.

– After a few days, the feelings cooled down a bit and finally it was just too much. I just wanted to come home, land in myself and what do I really feel? It cooled down more when I went home, it did, and it still has, says Alexandra to presenter Linda Lindorff.

Also Read:  Jean Luc Raharimanana wins the 2023 Benjamin Fondane Prize

We want to take the opportunity to thank TV4 for this year’s season of “Farmer looking for a wife” and are you interested in participating in the program yourself? Then now is your chance! Here you can search for Farmer seeks wife 2024.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Officially speaking of a flu epidemic, also more corona and other respiratory infections | Domestic
Posted on
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Vienna’s city council was concerned about low rents in party premises
Posted on
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog – 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments
Posted on
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Accident possibly staged: insurer refuses to pay out 80,000 euros
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News