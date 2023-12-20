#Alexandra #left #Jens #Bonde #wife

Dramatic ending in the last episode of the season

It has come time for the season finale in “Farmer seeks wife” 2023 on TV4. During the last episode, viewers find out why Alexandra Salonen chose to cancel her participation and thus leave farmer Jens Lundin with a broken heart.

The time has come for season finale i Farmer seeks wife 2023 i TV4 and during the last episode of the program, viewers hear letter writers Alexandra Salonens explanation for why she chose not to pursue a relationship with the farmer Jens Lundin.

Alexandra Salonen. Photo: TV4.

Alexandra on why she left Jens in Bonde is looking for a wife: “Became too much”

So says Alexandra Salonen about how she thought about the decision to leave Jens Lundin. She states that they were in too much of a hurry that it was then not possible to handle their situation.

– It’s just been really stupid from the beginning. Since we felt so strongly for each other, I think we were in too much of a hurry to become us and maybe it wasn’t a very good idea. I just think that we rushed the whole process and then everything just turned into a pancake after that anyway.

Alexandra explains that she felt very strongly for Jens at the beginning but that it changed once she came to the farm and they started to get to know each other more.

– After a few days, the feelings cooled down a bit and finally it was just too much. I just wanted to come home, land in myself and what do I really feel? It cooled down more when I went home, it did, and it still has, says Alexandra to presenter Linda Lindorff.

