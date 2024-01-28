Alexandru Rafila, Minister of Health, revelations about the one billion euro cannon and the trial with Pfizer

#Alexandru #Rafila #Minister #Health #revelations #billion #euro #cannon #trial #Pfizer

Alexandru Rafila, the Minister of Health, made revelations, exclusively on Antena 3 CNN, about the one billion euro cannon with vaccines, but also about the process with the Pfizer company. The minister explained that Romania tried to donate part of the unused vaccines, but failed.

Florin Cîțu went public with the following accusation: on January 7, 2022, Marcel Ciolacu and Alexandru Rafila placed an order for 40 million doses of vaccine. Some of them went abroad, and about 28 million remained in Romania.

“I do not enter into controversy with Mr. Cîțu. He is known for his oratorical performances and the sincerity that appears when he gives a public speech. At the moment, a criminal investigation is underway. There are four people prosecuted, including Cîțu.

We wanted to donate vaccines

allocation of a quantity of 39 million doses for two years. Of this quantity I sold 7 million. I think I acted responsibly by selling this quantity.

We wanted to donate the vaccines but because the interest decreased we were no longer able to do so only when we issued an administrative document that referred to this quantity, but in order to be able to sell to Germany and Hungary we had to we are making an administrative document, based on Romania’s commitment, which has become mandatory.

There was a period of 5 days in which the Government could opt, yes or no, for this amount of 39 million doses, I think, if I’m not mistaken, in May of 2021.

Based on that memorandum, Romania became practically obliged to buy this very large amount for the next years, and I think we acted responsibly by trying to sell as many of the vaccines as possible, because if we didn’t sell them this amount that is being discussed in the process with the Pfizer company it would not have been 550 million euros, but 700 million euros, because it would have been more than the ones we failed to sell.

Florin Cîțu, angry that Romania has a lawsuit with Pfizer for a small amount of money

I understand that Mr. Cîțu’s accusation is as follows: Rafila and Ciolacu issued an administrative document so that Romania could be sued for a smaller amount, not a larger one.

There is one thing that upsets me: there is a criminal investigation going on and I know that in this case you go and give statements, come out publicly and blame others for your own action. It is not the Minister of Health who is being sued, but Romania is being sued by the Pfizer company,” said Alexandru Rafila.