Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news

Author: Alexandra Cruceru, Editor

Published: 01-01-2024 21:57



Updated: 01-01-2024 23:32



The Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila declared that, in the next year, the ministry will continue the development and implementation of projects that “will bring a rapid positive change”, and investments of 11 billion lei are underway.

“In 2023 we started significant changes in the health system – a new chapter in its reform and modernization. Unprecedented investments of 11 billion lei are underway, laying the foundations of vital infrastructures: new hospitals, centers dedicated to patients with severe burns and oncological conditions, as well as the consolidation of neonatology services, specialist outpatient clinics and family medicine offices “, Alexandru Rafila wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He also said that the Ministry of Health is dedicated to “the continuous improvement of the health system and we make sure that every step is thought out to meet the real needs of patients and medical staff”.

“In the next year we will continue the development and implementation of projects that will bring a rapid positive change! Aware of our responsibility, we are committed to working with good faith and professionalism. We invite you to join us in this important endeavor, every contribution is valuable to us. Together, we will build a stronger and more efficient health system. So help us God! Happy healthy new year to all Romanians!”, added Rafila.