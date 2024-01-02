Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news

#Alexandru #Rafila #talks #unprecedented #investments #bring #rapid #positive #change #Source #news

Author: Alexandra Cruceru, Editor
Published: 01-01-2024 21:57

Updated: 01-01-2024 23:32

The Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila declared that, in the next year, the ministry will continue the development and implementation of projects that “will bring a rapid positive change”, and investments of 11 billion lei are underway.

“In 2023 we started significant changes in the health system – a new chapter in its reform and modernization. Unprecedented investments of 11 billion lei are underway, laying the foundations of vital infrastructures: new hospitals, centers dedicated to patients with severe burns and oncological conditions, as well as the consolidation of neonatology services, specialist outpatient clinics and family medicine offices “, Alexandru Rafila wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He also said that the Ministry of Health is dedicated to “the continuous improvement of the health system and we make sure that every step is thought out to meet the real needs of patients and medical staff”.

“In the next year we will continue the development and implementation of projects that will bring a rapid positive change! Aware of our responsibility, we are committed to working with good faith and professionalism. We invite you to join us in this important endeavor, every contribution is valuable to us. Together, we will build a stronger and more efficient health system. So help us God! Happy healthy new year to all Romanians!”, added Rafila.

Also Read:  We are not done with juice channels yet and that is bad news for celebrities | Media

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news
Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news
Posted on
SUMMARY | Salah made history. Liverpool won the amazing match with 6 goals | beIN SPORTS Türkiye
SUMMARY | Salah made history. Liverpool won the amazing match with 6 goals | beIN SPORTS Türkiye
Posted on
Jerusalem Toilets Reveal Clues to Biblical Epidemics!
Jerusalem Toilets Reveal Clues to Biblical Epidemics!
Posted on
New Year’s Eve will change the weather.. An important statement from meteorology regarding the weather tomorrow: heavy rain and fog
New Year’s Eve will change the weather.. An important statement from meteorology regarding the weather tomorrow: heavy rain and fog
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News