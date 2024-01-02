Alexis Vega does not reach Cruz Azul! Negotiation between Chivas and La Maquina is down

#Alexis #Vega #reach #Cruz #Azul #Negotiation #Chivas #Maquina

Alexis Vega It will not be celestial reinforcement. The leaks of the negotiation between Machine and the final disinterest of the footballer and his representative ruined the operation that was to be completed this January with the negotiation of Cruz Azul and Chivasa proposal that was never closed.

The cement directive contacted the player and his agency, Pitz Group by Alex López, weeks ago to find out his interest in playing for the team he played for in his childhood; as he reported RECORD, Alexis He assured them that he did want to wear blue for the next tournament. The footballer and his promoter assured that they had every intention of achieving the celestial signing.

However, the passing of the days diluted the interest of Vegato which he was receptive Blue Cross. The representative of Alexis He extended the celestial interest to other clubs, to try to find a better performance in a sale and new contract, in addition to warning La Maquina that there would be no way to negotiate down the high salary of the medalist in Tokionot even in clauses for the fulfillment of objectives, a situation that was not necessary.

In Guadalajara They still have the dilemma Alexiswell while Amaury Vergara He already wants him out due to indiscipline and hoped to be able to sell him in this winter window to recover some of what was invested in the red and white ’10’, Fernando Gago, the coach, does not see it as a bad thing to be able to occupy Vega in the tournament that remains on his contract against lack of a more competitive squad.

In addition, the leaks of an alleged arrangement of Alexis, Chivas and Cruz Azul They inflated the real aspirations of the footballer, made them receptive to the celestial board, even to the messages from the fans on social networks, and to that of the Guadalajara, so as not to let his attacker go without getting a better financial return. And so, Vega will not be a player Machine this tournament.

