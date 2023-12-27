Alexy Vega reveals why he chose Marathón and not Motagua

#Alexy #Vega #reveals #chose #Marathón #Motagua

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

There is no doubt that Alexy Vega is one of the best signings that the San Pedro Sula Marathon has made, which will seek to improve the performance they had in the Apertura 2023 with Salomón Nazar, where they reached the semifinals.

With the new signings, such as Gerson Chávez, Iván “Chino” López and Vega, the greens excite their fans.

Alexy Vega spoke to the media on his first day as a Marathón player, who this Tuesday started preseason work with the help of Hernán “La Tota” Medina, the new Monstruo coach.

“I am very happy to be here, I think it is a nice opportunity and I come with great enthusiasm to be able to do things very well, work very hard day by day and achieve the goal we have which is to be in a new final and be champions with the Marathon”, were Vega’s first words.

Former Victoria player, Alexy Vega, explained why he chose Marathón and not Motagua, which also made him an offer. Was it economical? He was consulted.

“The truth was not the economic issue, it was a decision that I made myself, my family, my mother, my father, I liked the project here, I come with the hope of being able to do things well, of being able to come to work well and earn a position,” he said.

Marathón began its preseason this Tuesday for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League.

Alexy Vega is very clear about his goals in what will be his first experience in a big Honduran soccer team, such as Marathón.

“The goal is to be a champion, personally to contribute a lot to the team, to contribute with assists and goals, I hope we can be champions,” he highlighted.

Curiously, Alexy Vega meets again with Hernán “La Tota” Medina, with whom he was in Victoria in the Apertura 2023 tournament. Now, both are in green.

“The teacher is a good person, we have a good relationship and that means a lot to me, let’s hope that everything goes well for us and that we can compete and lift the cup at the end of the tournament,” he concluded.