Alfa Romeo Milano: last tests before debut

ENGINEERS AT WORK – The debut of theAlfa Romeo Milanthe highly anticipated “b-suv” of the biscione which will be shown for the first time on April 10, 2024, of which the house has released new images today. In the meantime, development tests are proceeding at the Balocco experimental center, where an expert team of Italian engineers is refining the driving dynamics of the model, under the guidance of Domenico Bagnasco (responsible for validating the dynamic synthesis of the vehicle), who had already taken care of the developments of sports cars such as 8C, 4C and Giulia GTA. One of the main focuses of the tests is finding the right setup to guarantee the compact crossover excellent dynamics, with targeted and specific interventions on the suspension unit.

> In the photo, from left: Domenichelli, Cededa and Bagnasco.

ITALIAN TEAM – Get for theAlfa Romeo Milan one direct and precise steering, for typically Alfa driving dynamics, is the declared objective. At the head of the Alfa Romeo Milano project is Stefano Cereda, already at the forefront in the development of the diesel engines of the Giulia and Stelvio. His last work, before accepting the management of the Milan project, concerned the development of the 280 HP Plug-In Hybrid Q4 engine for the Tonale. Another prominent figure is Luigi Domenichelli, who takes care of the technical development of the vehicle: the engineer must integrate and validate all the subsystems of the car in terms of performance, durability and comfort. In addition to driving pleasure, one of the design targets is to offer category-leading ergonomics starting from the optimization of the human-machine interface.

> Milan, still disguised, grappling with a curve on the Balocco circuit.

NOT JUST ELECTRIC – L’Alfa Romeo Milan therefore it wants to have its own personality, different from that of its Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 sisters, with which it shares the platform. The Milano will be available not only in the variant electric (a 156 version and a sportier 240 HP version which could be called Quadrifoglio are expected), but also with the new engine 3 cylinders 1.2 100 HP mild hybrid, only with the dual clutch gearbox. A light hybrid twin-engine variant with all-wheel drive is also probable, in which the 1.2 turbo acts on the front wheels while an electric motor moves the rear ones.

