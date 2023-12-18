Alfa Romeo will not become an “SUV brand”

#Alfa #Romeo #SUV #brand

A POSITIVE YEAR – It seems that the 2023 will end with excellent results for theAlfa Romeoso much so that CEO Jean-Philippeprendito projected an operating margin of several hundred million euros, according to what he declared to the magazine Automotive News. In 2023 Alfa will deliver 70-80.000 auto at a global level, i.e. approximately 30% more than what was done in 2021 and 2022. Apparently 60% of these are made up of the new Tonalwhich according to Learned “provides the level of profitability that Alfa needs.” Until October, the Tonale recorded 27,928 deliveries, while the Stelvio stopped at 10,320 units and the Giulia at 4,322.

> Milano, Tonale, Stelvio, E segment SUVs: this is the heart of the Alfa Romeo range in 2027. Alongside these SUVs, however, there will also be room for a classic sedan, the new Giulia, of which we wanted to give a suggestion in the drawings above.

THE FUTURE IS ELECTRIC – Next year the Tonale, which together with the Giulia and the Stelvio is one of the three models in the current Alfa Romeo range, will be joined by the Milano, a crossover approximately 420 cm long which will be the manufacturer’s last new model to be offered with a combustion or electric engine. In fact since 2025 will only launch new pure electric models: new first Stelvio and then in 2026 the heir of Giulia (both will continue to be called that), for which work to upgrade the Cassino plant has already begun. Alfa Romeo will then conclude sales of combustion cars in 2027the year in which a new one will be presented large electric SUVwhich will become the brand’s flagship and a competitor to the BMW

> Above is the Tonale which is significantly contributing to Alfa Romeo’s return to profit.

NOT JUST SUVs – If the future of Alfa Romeo seems increasingly oriented towards the production of suv e crossover, the CEO ruled out that these could become the only body types offered. L’Alfa Romeo Giulia of the 2026 (in the drawings above the style hypotheses we created) will in fact remain a traditional sedan, “despite this segment being in difficulty”, declared Learned. “I firmly believe that when we talk about electrification, we talk about aerodynamics, and when we talk about aerodynamics, we talk about sedans. This type of bodywork will return. We don’t want to become an SUV brand, even if the world is going in that direction.” Like the next Stelvio, the new electric Giulia will use Stellantis’ STLA Large modular platform and will have powers starting from around 350 HP and reaching around 1,000 HP on the Quadrifoglio versions.