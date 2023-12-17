Alfred Gantner is planning a popular initiative against the federal government’s EU plans

#Alfred #Gantner #planning #popular #initiative #federal #governments #plans

Published17. December 2023, 11:08

Alfred Gantner: Billionaire wants to prevent “foreign judges” with a popular initiative

Switzerland wants to negotiate with the EU again. The Federal Council’s plans have brought the Compass/Europe Alliance under the leadership of billionaire Alfred Gantner into action.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland wants to resume negotiations on relations with the EU.

Regular payments to the EU, so-called cohesion contributions, are part of the agreement. However, this would particularly involve the so-called dynamic adoption of legal provisions.

That’s what it’s about

Preparations are still at the beginning.

The Federal Council wants to resume negotiations on relations with the EU. This was announced by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The core of this is unhindered access to the EU internal market. “It is essential that our country maintains good relations with the EU,” said the FDP Federal Councilor.

“SonntagsBlick” reports on the political price that Switzerland would have to pay. Regular payments to the EU, so-called cohesion contributions, are part of the agreement. In particular, however, there would be the so-called dynamic adoption of legal provisions: Once regulations have been established, they could change, but Switzerland should adopt these changes in an “independent” way.

In the event of a dispute, the decision should be made by a “mixed committee” in which Switzerland would be represented. The next instance would be a so-called parity – i.e. balanced – arbitration tribunal. Which means that the term “foreign judges”, coined by right-wing bourgeois circles, is once again haunting the room.

Billionaire rejects “fundamental” basis

The Federal Council’s plans have mobilized the Compass/Europe Alliance, led by billionaire Alfred Gantner, the founder of the Partners Group. Gantner criticized the negotiating mandate with the European Union in an interview with “SonntagsBlick” and described the established starting position as “the same architecture again: dynamic legal takeover”.

He “fundamentally rejects” this defined basis and is convinced “that it will fail again.” Unlike three years ago, however, the troops do not want to stop at mere prevention. Gantner: “You can’t always just say no, you have to present a new, rational, success-oriented direction.”

Popular initiative planned

Gantner & Co. are planning a popular initiative. “We will reach the people with a new way,” he confirms to “SonntagsBlick”. The thrust: sectoral agreements with Brussels while maintaining sovereignty, as Kompass/-Europe has already requested several times.

According to the newspaper, preparations are still in their early stages. Next week the leadership of Kompass/Europe will meet with the Farner agency. The communications company advised Gantner on the resistance to the first framework agreement.

