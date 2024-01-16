Algerians lose lead against Angola, Ondoa and Cameroon fail to win Guinea – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Algerians #lose #lead #Angola #Ondoa #Cameroon #fail #win #Guinea #Football #Sportacentrs.com

In the Cameroon-Guinea duel, two different halves were observed – in the first the teams were relatively equal, while in the second the Cameroonians dominated.

In the tenth minute, the French club “Le Havre” forward Moamed Bajo put the Guineans in the lead, but during the compensation of the first half, the forward Francois Cammarco earned a red patch.

Toulouse striker Frank Magri equalized at the start of the second half. At the end of regular time, the former “Villarreal”, “Olympique” Lyon and “Rennes” forward Karl Toko Ekambi wasted the opportunity to get three points for Cameroon, the Guinean team was saved by goalkeeper Ibraim Kone, who plays for several seasons in Malta.

Former Audas goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa returned to the Africa Cup of Nations finals, saving one of two shots on goal.

In the battle against Angola, the Algerian national team, or the desert foxes, was put in the lead by the experienced Bagdad Bunedjah in the 13th minute, but in the 68th minute, the Angolans erased the advantage of the North Africans, with an 11-meter shot by Mabulula.

Algeria, the 1990 and 2019 African champion, scored nine more shots (16-7).

The winners of the first two places of all six groups, as well as the four third-placed teams with the highest statistical indicators, will enter the round of 16.

Africa Cup of Nations football, group stage

DateGr.TimeGameResult13.01.A22.00 Cote d’Ivoire – Guinea-Bissau2:0 (1:0)14.01.16.00Nigeria – Equatorial Guinea1:1 (1:1)B19.00Egypt – Mozambique2:2 (1:0)22.00Ghana – Cape Verde1 :2 (0:1)15.01.C16.00Senegal – Gambia3:0 (1:0)19.00Cameroon – Guinea1:1 (0:1)D22.00Algeria – Angola1:1 (1:0)16.01.16.00Burkina Faso – MauritaniaE19 .00Tunisia – Namibia22.00Mali – Republic of South Africa17.01.F19.00Morocco – Tanzania22.00 DR Congo – Zambia18.01.A16.00Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau19.00Cote d’Ivoire – NigeriaB22.00Egypt – Ghana19.01.16.00Cape Verde – MozambiqueC19.00Senegal beer – Cameroon22.00Guinea – Gambia20.01.D16.00Algeria – Burkina Faso19.00Mauritania – AngolaE22.00Tunisia – Mali21.01.F16.00Morocco – DR Congo19.00Zambia – TanzaniaE22.00South Africa – Namibia22.01.A19.00Equatorial Guinea – Cote d’Ivoire19.00 00 Guinea -Bissau – NigeriaB22.00Cape Verde – Egypt22.00Mozambique – Ghana23.01.C19.00Guinea – Senegal19.00Gambia – CameroonD22.00Mauritania – Algeria22.00Angola – Burkina Faso24.01.E19.00Republic of South Africa – Tunisia19.00Namibia – MaliF22.00Za mbija – Morocco22. 00Tanzania – DR Congo

