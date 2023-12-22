Ali B. before a judge in summer 2024 for alleged rape during Heiloo writing camp

#Ali #judge #summer #alleged #rape #Heiloo #writing #camp

Ali B. must appear in court next June on suspicion of three sexual offences. The 42-year-old musician and former coach of The Voice of Holland is said to have raped two women and assaulted one. His lawyer: “He denies and will explain in court.”

The North Holland Public Prosecution Service (OM) reports this in a press release. She led the investigation into the suspicions of Ali B. from Almere.

The most recent sexual offense he is suspected of is a rape of a woman in Heiloo in August 2018. That was during a writing camp there.

A few months earlier he allegedly assaulted someone in Amsterdam. This was in May and would have happened in the context of the television program The Voice of Holland, where the musician was a coach.

Four years earlier, in April 2014, the artist allegedly raped a woman in Morocco. Ali B. ‘disputes’ all accusations, his lawyer Bart Swier told NH.

‘Had to wait a long time’

According to his counsel, the artist is ‘relieved’ about the announcement of the hearing dates today. “He has had to wait a long time. And he is happy that he can now make a statement. I am not going to say anything further about that. We are fighting the battle in court.”

Another complaint against Ali B. was dismissed earlier this year because, according to the judiciary, there was no criminal offense.

The singer also responded ‘happily’ to this at the time. He then denounced to wait for the Public Prosecution Service’s announcement without any mediation discussions between him and the alleged victims.

Also Read:  Khalid & Sophie will broadcast in Zeeland on Tuesday about slavery apologies | Media

It is expected that Ali B. will appear in court on June 12 and 13, 2024 at the North Holland District Court in Haarlem.

The accusations against Ali B. came out in a broadcast of BOOS. This also became apparent last December from Alkmaar resident Marco Borsato to be continued for abusing an underage girl. It is not yet known when he will be taken to court.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Cricket news BBL 2023 | Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques labels Tom Curran BBL suspension an ‘assassination of character’
Cricket news BBL 2023 | Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques labels Tom Curran BBL suspension an ‘assassination of character’
Posted on
TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease – Status magazine – Heart and Lung Association
TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease – Status magazine – Heart and Lung Association
Posted on
Two Zulians among the political prisoners released by the Government
Two Zulians among the political prisoners released by the Government
Posted on
what does a bug found in one of V. Zalužno’s offices mean?
what does a bug found in one of V. Zalužno’s offices mean?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News