Ali B. before a judge in summer 2024 for alleged rape during Heiloo writing camp

#Ali #judge #summer #alleged #rape #Heiloo #writing #camp

Ali B. must appear in court next June on suspicion of three sexual offences. The 42-year-old musician and former coach of The Voice of Holland is said to have raped two women and assaulted one. His lawyer: “He denies and will explain in court.”

The North Holland Public Prosecution Service (OM) reports this in a press release. She led the investigation into the suspicions of Ali B. from Almere.

The most recent sexual offense he is suspected of is a rape of a woman in Heiloo in August 2018. That was during a writing camp there.

A few months earlier he allegedly assaulted someone in Amsterdam. This was in May and would have happened in the context of the television program The Voice of Holland, where the musician was a coach.

Four years earlier, in April 2014, the artist allegedly raped a woman in Morocco. Ali B. ‘disputes’ all accusations, his lawyer Bart Swier told NH.

‘Had to wait a long time’

According to his counsel, the artist is ‘relieved’ about the announcement of the hearing dates today. “He has had to wait a long time. And he is happy that he can now make a statement. I am not going to say anything further about that. We are fighting the battle in court.”

Another complaint against Ali B. was dismissed earlier this year because, according to the judiciary, there was no criminal offense.

The singer also responded ‘happily’ to this at the time. He then denounced to wait for the Public Prosecution Service’s announcement without any mediation discussions between him and the alleged victims.

It is expected that Ali B. will appear in court on June 12 and 13, 2024 at the North Holland District Court in Haarlem.

The accusations against Ali B. came out in a broadcast of BOOS. This also became apparent last December from Alkmaar resident Marco Borsato to be continued for abusing an underage girl. It is not yet known when he will be taken to court.