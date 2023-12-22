Ali B to appear in court in June in case involving rape and sexual assault of 3 women | Music

#Ali #court #June #case #involving #rape #sexual #assault #women #Music

Dec 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM Update: 2 hours ago

The trial against Ali B is expected to start on June 12 and 13 in the Haarlem court. The substantive treatment will then take place, reports the Public Prosecution Service (OM) North Holland.

The 42-year-old rapper is being prosecuted for rape and sexual assault of three adult women. This is said to have happened between 2014 and 2018 in Heiloo, Amsterdam and Morocco. One of those incidents is related to The voice of Holland. As previously announced, the Public Prosecution Service has dismissed a fourth complaint.

In March it was announced that Ali B will be prosecuted. This also applies to former ones The Voice-band leader Jeroen Rietbergen. A date for that case has not yet been announced.

The investigation against Marco Borsato is complete The Voice was dismissed for lack of evidence. A moral investigation is still underway against Borsato following a report from December 2021, which is not related to the program.

