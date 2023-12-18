Alianza Lima 2024 signings LIVE: arrivals, departures, rumors and blue and white departures TODAY

#Alianza #Lima #signings #LIVE #arrivals #departures #rumors #blue #white #departures #TODAY

In Alianza Lima, important news was given regarding the club’s organizational chart, as Líbero learned that José Sabogal will be removed from his position as administrator.

Know all the movements regarding signings in Alianza Lima for the 2024 campaign | Composition: Libero

13:44

Alianza Lima has an agreement with Jiovany Ramos

Alianza Lima is very close to closing the incorporation of center back Jiovany Ramos, a regular call-up to the Panama team, who comes from Deportivo Táchira, current champion of Venezuela. The medical examinations are missing for the subsequent signing of the contract.

11:48

Cristian Benavente was left out of Alianza Lima and was rejected by Royal Charleroi

Midfielder Cristian Benavente was informed that he would not continue in Alianza Lima and went to look for a new opportunity at Royal Charleroi in Belgium, but the European club denied him any possibility of joining the squad for 2024. Know the situation of the ‘Lad’ HERE.

08:31

Adrián Arrégui made a great promise to his son after arriving at Alianza Lima

Important news emerges in Alianza Lima regarding 2024: it carried out an important ‘purge’ on the squad, modified the sports part and hired new players to give it a new look. In addition to this, coach Alejandro Restrepo has already got to work and is preparing the team to compete in a big way in League 1 and the Copa Libertadores.

Alianza Lima 2024 signings LIVE: registrations, cancellations, rumors and renewals for TODAY, December 18

Jhamir D’Arrigo near Alianza Lima

Alianza Lima is one step away from closing the signing of Jhamir D’Arrigo, who has a contract with Melgar until 2025. The Victorian club’s idea is to pay the exit clause and acquire the services of the 24-year-old winger/back defender trained in the Academy Cantolao.

Potrillo Víctor Guzmán sounds in Flamengo

Víctor Guzmán, Alianza Lima reserve footballer, has been followed by Flamengo from Brazil. The tall 17-year-old forward has just scored a goal against Colombia with the Peruvian Under 23 team.

Alianza Lima has an agreement with Jiovany Ramos

Alianza Lima is very close to closing the incorporation of center back Jiovany Ramos, a regular call-up to the Panama team, who comes from Deportivo Táchira, current champion of Venezuela. The medical examinations are missing for the subsequent signing of the contract.

Is Jairo Concha leaving Alianza Lima? This is known

Jairo Concha continues training with Alianza Lima because he has a contract until December 31, but it was learned that his representative is seeking to close a contract with a team abroad.

JOSÉ SABOGAL WILL STOP BEING THE ADMINISTRATOR OF ALIANZA LIMA

The current administrator of Alianza Lima, José Sabogal, will leave office in the coming days. Let us remember that the aforementioned was the protagonist of the ‘Blackout’ by giving the order.

Alianza Lima assured Campos and Barcos for 2024

In Alianza Lima they trust Hernán Barcos and Ángelo Campos, which is why they renewed them for the 2024 season. Both players were important and they hope that they repeat the level to fight for the next League 1 with the Copa Libertadores.

Cristian Benavente was left out of Alianza Lima and was rejected by Royal Charleroi

Midfielder Cristian Benavente was informed that he would not continue in Alianza Lima and went to look for a new opportunity at Royal Charleroi in Belgium, but the European club denied him any possibility of joining the squad for 2024. Know the situation of the ‘Lad’ HERE.

Alianza Lima left a message to fans: “A commitment for life”

At Alianza Lima they hope to have a great 2024 and this will only be possible if they have the support of their fervent fans, which is why they left this video on the networks:

They left Alianza Lima and today they are part of the Cienciano project

Both Ítalo Espinoza and Pablo Míguez did not renew with Alianza Lima for 2024 and reached an agreement with Cienciano del Cusco. Both the goalkeeper and the defender will be important pieces for coach Óscar Ibáñez.

Kevin Serna arrived at Alianza Lima: how long is his contract?

Kevin Serna arrived at Alianza Lima after passing through ADT and Los Chankas CYC. His relationship with the blue and white will be for the next three years, and the player even acknowledged that this is the “biggest challenge of his career.”

Pablo Sabbag stays after receiving the trust of the board and the coach

Pablo Sabbag was in the eye of the storm after attending the controversial party during the Clausura and everything indicated that his time at Alianza Lima would just end there. However, the blue and white board and coach Alejandro Restrepo trust the Colombian striker and he will be in the squad with a view to 2024.

Alianza Lima announced the departure of 10 players

In Alianza Lima they made radical decisions regarding 2024 after losing the championship. The blue and white cast included Andrés Andrade, Christian Cueva, Cristian Benavente, Oswaldo Valenzuela, Aldair Rodríguez, Pablo Míguez, Edison Chávez, Gino Peruzzi, Ítalo Espinoza and Joao Montoya.

Adrián Arrégui made a great promise to his son after arriving at Alianza Lima

Midfielder Adrián Arrégui confessed that before arriving at Alianza Lima he made an important promise to his son: “Before coming I talked to my son, who has stayed in Argentina, and I promised him to be a champion, to bring him a drink, That’s why I will leave everything, even if blood has to be shed, it will be done. What was promised to him is a driving force for me and I am coming to achieve it.”

Alianza Lima: signings and latest news TODAY December 18

In Alianza Lima there are important news regarding player signings and departures. In addition, coach Alejandro Restrepo has been working with the team with a view to the 2024 competitions.

The year 2024 looks great for Alianza Lima after being the first team to have started the preseason and due to the arrival of important reinforcements such as Catriel Cabellos, Kevin Serna, Adrián Arrégui and Renzo Garcés. However, another of the good news that the blue and white cast provided is that confirmed the continuity of Hernán Barcos, Ángelo Campos and Pablo Sabbag.

Pablo Sabbag apologizes to Alliance Lima fans

Pablo Sabbag spoke exclusively with La República and decided to confess everything regarding the controversial party where he starred in an embarrassing act, here are his statements: “It’s something I never talked about because the final was coming and I didn’t want to give more importance to something I wanted to leave behind. Important things were coming. (I want) to take advantage of this moment, because I wanted to apologize to everyone who felt offended. I accept “It was not the right time to do it. It should be noted that we had a free day the next day and it was the birthday of a colleague’s wife (Zambrano), everything was booked, but unfortunately we did not get the results.”.

Alianza Lima started its preseason

Which players will not continue in Alianza Lima for 2024?

In Alianza Lima they made radical decisions regarding 2024 after losing the championship. The blue and white cast included Andrés Andrade, Christian Cueva, Cristian Benavente, Oswaldo Valenzuela, Aldair Rodríguez, Pablo Míguez, Edison Chávez, Gino Peruzzi and Joao Montoya.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel