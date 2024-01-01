Alianza Lima 2024 signings LIVE: signings, withdrawals and departures of the blue and white cast TODAY | Cecilio Waterman

#Alianza #Lima #signings #LIVE #signings #withdrawals #departures #blue #white #cast #TODAY #Cecilio #Waterman

Cecilio Waterman would be close to arriving at Alianza Lima, while Pablo Sabbag will miss part of the preseason to play in the Asian Cup with Syria.

Alianza Lima hopes to put together a competitive squad for the 2024 campaign | Photo: Club Alianza Lima

Alianza Lima aims to be champion of League 1 and now with the arrival of Alejandro Restrepo it is putting together a competitive squad to also compete in the Copa Libertadores. The new coach will have seven new players on his team so far compared to last season, but more news could emerge in the transfer market TODAY, January 1, 2024.

Alianza Lima 2024 signings LIVE: registrations, cancellations, rumors and renewals for TODAY, January 1

Alianza Lima would not have Paolo Guerrero in its plans

At the moment, Alianza Lima does not have the signing of Paolo Guerrero in its plans. This is because the football area does not find it logical to have two 40-year-old forwards in its squad, in addition to Hernán Barcos.

Alianza Lima reached an agreement with Cecilio Waterman

Alianza Lima reached an agreement with Cecilio Waterman, a Panamanian striker who recently left Chile’s Cobresal. This week the footballer must arrive in Lima to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the Victorian team.

Alianza Lima signings: latest news

Find out the main news about Alianza Lima regarding signings, departures and renewals for the 2024 season.

It should be noted that to date the Victorian club has hired four foreigners, so it has two spots available, which it would use to sign an interior midfielder and one more forward. The Panamanian Cecilio Waterman is an option, they say in Argentina. In addition, the Colombian Baldomero Perlaza is a target in the blue and white store.

Likewise, Hernán Barcos, who has been a figure in the last three seasons, will occupy the Peruvian position after his nationalization is completed. Kevin Serna’s case should also be confirmed shortly.

It should be noted that Alianza Lima’s preseason began on Monday, December 11, under the orders of Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepo and his entire technical command.

Confirmed signings of Alianza Lima 2024

Renzo Garcés

Kevin Serna

Daniel Arregui

Catriel Cabellos

Jiovany Ramos

Juan Pablo Freytes

Jhamir D’Arrigo

Jairo Concha left Alianza Lima

Through its official channels, Alianza Lima confirmed that Jairo Concha will not continue and leaves the club after three seasons, where he was two-time national champion in 2021 and 2022.

Alianza Lima had its last practice of the year 2023

Pablo Sabbag will leave Alianza Lima to join the Syrian national team

Pablo Sabbag was called up by the Syrian national team to play in the Asian Cup in 2024, the Colombian with Arab roots will join the cast in the first days of January.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel