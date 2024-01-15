Alianza Lima: Alejandro Restrepo breaks his silence and talks about the signing of Jairo Concha to Universitario de Deportes | Sports

#Alianza #Lima #Alejandro #Restrepo #breaks #silence #talks #signing #Jairo #Concha #Universitario #Deportes #Sports

Jairo Concha was in Alianza Lima’s preseason with Alejandro Restrepo before leaving the club. Photo: composition LR/Universitario/Alianza Lima

The arrival of Jairo Concha The Universitario de Deportes has been quite popular, since the two-time champion with Alianza Lima joins the not so extensive list of footballers who went directly from the blue and white team to the ‘U’. The midfielder did not reach an agreement with his intimates for his renewal, including the club’s sports manager, Bruno Marioni, gave a forceful response about the case and mentioned that “no one is going to put Alianza on hold”; However, although the player’s entourage was looking for options abroad, his move to the cream institution ended up being finalized.

What did Alejandro Restrepo say about Jairo Concha?

Like the manager, Alejandro Restrepo, Victorian coach, spoke about the midfielder. “Were you surprised by Concha’s departure to Universitario?” they asked him in an interview with ‘Fútbol en América’. “I don’t know. Bruno has explained it very well. It is a topic that has already been discussed between the parties”he commented.

The Colombian strategist confessed that he hopes things go well for him: “I wish Jairo the best, I had the opportunity to get to know him as a person, he seems like a guy with very good values, fantastic as a professional.” Likewise, he understood that these types of cases occur in the beautiful sport: “We are open to these dynamics of football and to accept this as it happened,” he concluded.

When will the Blue and White Night be and where to watch it live?

The presentation of the renewed intimate team will be at the Blanquiazul Night. This long-awaited event for the Victorian fans will take place on Monday, January 15 at the National Stadium at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast exclusively by Liga 1 Max.

What did the Universitario coach say about the arrival of Jairo Concha to the team?

“The management has made a great effort to bring Jairo. He will surely come to compete and lend a hand to the team. Jairo’s arrival is all credit to the management, Jean Ferrari and the team behind to resolve this issue,” Fabián Bustos said a few days ago before the press.

What is the value of Jairo Concha?

The 24-year-old midfielder has a value of 900,000 euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. That figure is the highest price he has achieved in his career since his debut with San Martín.

In which teams has Jairo Concha played?