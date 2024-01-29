Alianza Lima and the failed business of selling players: why is it not profitable? | RMMD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Alianza #Lima #failed #business #selling #players #profitable #RMMD #EMCC #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Without a doubt, it was a loss in terms of business. However, even more worrying was allowing Jairo Concha to go free to Universitario. What exactly happened? Depor Data gives you all the details, including other similar cases that could follow the same path.

Between December and January, Alianza Lima experienced an approximate loss of almost a million dollars in sales. This situation was evidenced by recent transactions, such as the negotiation of Bryan Reyna with Belgrano de Córdoba, as well as the departures as free agents of Jairo Concha (Universitario) and Juan Pablo Goicochea. These three players left Matute without generating the expected income that was projected at some point in the club. In both the cases of Reyna and Concha, investments were made, but the performance did not meet financial expectations. For his part, in the case of the Sub 23 attacker, it was not possible to capitalize on his training in the youth teams, which contributed to the economic loss experienced in this period.

The Business by Bryan Reyna

At the end of 2022, Alianza Lima made the decision to invest in Bryan Reyna by acquiring 70% of his pass, reserving the remaining 30% for Academia Cantolao in case of a future sale. On this occasion, the investment was 350 thousand dollars. After just one season, the 25-year-old caught the attention of several foreign teams, with Belgrano de Córdoba finally acquiring his services. The Alliance club managed to sell it for 30% more than its starting value, also ensuring that it retained a third of the percentage.

In August of last year, Gremio de Porto Alegre expressed marked interest in Bryan Reyna, showing a willingness to spend around 1.4 million dollars. Although Alianza Lima also had to approve the percentage allocated to Cantolao, this figure could have been close to a million dollars. However, with the recent negotiation of 750 thousand dollars, the blue and white stopped earning approximately 50% in a period of five months. This decrease in value is attributed, in part, to the footballer’s loss of prominence in that period. Since being denied the opportunity to move abroad, his performance has dropped significantly. Despite participating in the Qualifiers with the Peruvian team, Reyna failed to stand out again, which contributed to the decrease in his credentials and, consequently, the value of the negotiation.

Jairo Concha left for free

In February 2020, Alianza Lima acquired 50% of the rights of Jairo Concha de la San Martín. Based on his outstanding performance on the university team, they estimated that the investment, which reached 250 thousand dollars, could prove to be a promising business in the future. Although the midfielder’s performance rose significantly at Alianza Lima, contributing to two championships with consistent regularity, he surprisingly left as a free agent to join Universitario de Deportes this season.

Considering the current value of Jairo Concha according to Transfermarkt, estimated at 978 thousand dollars, Alianza Lima would have had the possibility of obtaining profits for an amount close to 489 thousand dollars if they managed to sell the player. Unfortunately, the situation took an unexpected turn and the club was left unable to recover part of the investment made in the footballer. This outcome is mainly attributed to the lack of an agreement to renew the contract. From the player’s point of view, prolonging the negotiations was within his objectives, and the delay contributed to this outcome. However, it should be noted that from the club’s perspective, insufficient efforts were made on Matute to offer a new contract, which ultimately resulted in them leaving empty-handed, unable to capitalize on the player’s potential value on the market.

The case of Juan Pablo Goicochea

The 2022 U-18 Half World Cup highlighted Juan Pablo Goicochea, with his four impressive goals capturing the attention of foreign clubs. Before the tournament, Alianza Lima had already signed him as a professional until December 31, 2023. Although there was interest, his sale or renewal did not materialize. Currently, the talented forward represents Peru U-23 as a free player, establishing himself as one of the most promising prospects to emerge from Alianza Lima in recent years.

Uncertainty surrounded Goicochea’s continuity in Alianza Lima. The attacker was seen as an asset for the club, thanks to his talent, projection and the possibility of generating a beneficial sale in the future. However, his stay in Matute was characterized by a lack of opportunities to shine. Between 2022 and 2023, Goicochea only made four appearances in the main squad, accumulating a total playing time of 25 minutes without scoring goals. Despite initial expectations about his potential, it appears that he has not had the opportunity to fully prove his worth to the team.

Those who could join

Within Alianza Lima’s strategy to bet on youth, there are still two players who have not been considered for this season: Darlin Leiton and Óscar Pinto. Both players will end their contract this year, and everything indicates that the institution will not renew their ties, which will allow them to explore new opportunities as free agents.

For the Peruvian, the investment consisted of acquiring 50% of his pass for $100,000. However, recovering that investment seems to be a challenge, especially if they manage to sell him to the Comerciantes Unidos team, where he will play this season. For this transaction to be successful, the player will have to play a leading role on the playing field. In the blue and white tent (2022 and 2023) he played 14 games and did not score. He left in the middle of last season on loan to Sport Boys and only played three games.

As for Leiton, his incorporation was also linked to a sale negotiation with Independiente del Valle. Although the figures of said transaction have not been revealed, his time in La Victoria left several outstanding debts. In 2022, wearing the blue and white colors, he participated in just 10 games, never becoming a starter. During those games, he failed to score goals and provided only one assist in the 126 minutes he was on the field.

An injury prevented him from showing his true potential throughout the season. For the following year, he was loaned to his country’s Catholic University, where he only made five appearances. Again, physical problems worked against him. Currently, his future for next year is uncertain, as it has not been confirmed which team he will continue his career with.

