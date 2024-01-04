Alianza Lima and the powerful eleven that Alejandro Restrepo would have with the new reinforcements

#Alianza #Lima #powerful #eleven #Alejandro #Restrepo #reinforcements

With the latest addition of Cecilio Waterman, coach Alejandro Restrepo would have a solid starting eleven with the presence of his signings for 2024.

The eleven that Alejandro Restrepo could line up with the new signings of Alianza Lima in 2024 | Composition: Libero

Alianza Lima made the official announcement of the signing of the Panamanian forward Cecilio Waterman for the 2024 season, who joins the numerous efforts made by the blue and white team with the aim of being protagonists in League 1 and Copa Libertadores.

In the middle of the preseason, the Victorian team has been working 100% under the orders of the Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepo which also outlines what would be its first eleven for the 2024 season. What could Alianza Lima’s lineup be like with the new signings?

First, it must be noted that the 41-year-old strategist would use the 3-5-2 formation as his main formation. In this way, Freytes, Ramos and Garcés would be part of the defensive line; D’Arrigo and Reyna on the wings; Arregui and Cabellos in midfield; while Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna and Waterman could be part of the blue and white offensive.

Possible eleven of Alianza Lima with the new reinforcements

Angelo Fields, Juan Pablo Freytes, Jiovany Ramos, Renzo Garces, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Adrian Arregui, Catriel Cabellos, Bryan Reyna, Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna, Cecilio Waterman.

Cecilio Waterman carried out his first training with Alianza Lima in Matute

Who are the new signings of Alianza Lima for 2024?

  • Renzo Garcés
  • Kevin Serna
  • Adrian Arregui
  • Catriel Cabellos
  • Jiovany Ramos
  • Juan Pablo Freytes
  • Jhamir D’Arrigo
  • Cecilio Waterman
Also Read:  2024 SEASON - The Paris Olympics in sight

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Riga, Christmas trees will be taken out for free; what requirements should be considered?
In Riga, Christmas trees will be taken out for free; what requirements should be considered?
Posted on
The Russians claim that they repelled a large-scale Ukrainian missile attack
The Russians claim that they repelled a large-scale Ukrainian missile attack
Posted on
Supermarket staff about theft: ‘Walking out with coats and bags full’ | Based on NUjij
Supermarket staff about theft: ‘Walking out with coats and bags full’ | Based on NUjij
Posted on
Trade Economics in Space Exploration – BisnisUpdate.com
Trade Economics in Space Exploration – BisnisUpdate.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News