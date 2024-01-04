Alianza Lima and the powerful eleven that Alejandro Restrepo would have with the new reinforcements

#Alianza #Lima #powerful #eleven #Alejandro #Restrepo #reinforcements

With the latest addition of Cecilio Waterman, coach Alejandro Restrepo would have a solid starting eleven with the presence of his signings for 2024.

Alianza Lima made the official announcement of the signing of the Panamanian forward Cecilio Waterman for the 2024 season, who joins the numerous efforts made by the blue and white team with the aim of being protagonists in League 1 and Copa Libertadores.

In the middle of the preseason, the Victorian team has been working 100% under the orders of the Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepo which also outlines what would be its first eleven for the 2024 season. What could Alianza Lima’s lineup be like with the new signings?

First, it must be noted that the 41-year-old strategist would use the 3-5-2 formation as his main formation. In this way, Freytes, Ramos and Garcés would be part of the defensive line; D’Arrigo and Reyna on the wings; Arregui and Cabellos in midfield; while Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna and Waterman could be part of the blue and white offensive.

Possible eleven of Alianza Lima with the new reinforcements

Angelo Fields, Juan Pablo Freytes, Jiovany Ramos, Renzo Garces, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Adrian Arregui, Catriel Cabellos, Bryan Reyna, Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna, Cecilio Waterman.

Cecilio Waterman carried out his first training with Alianza Lima in Matute

Who are the new signings of Alianza Lima for 2024?

Renzo Garcés

Kevin Serna

Adrian Arregui

Catriel Cabellos

Jiovany Ramos

Juan Pablo Freytes

Jhamir D’Arrigo

Cecilio Waterman

